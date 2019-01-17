Kerala government to hold mega job fair at Cusat 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Niyukthi-19, a mega job fair conducted by the Kerala government through the Employment Department, will be held at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) on Friday.

Admission to the job fest will be facilitated through its website www.jobfest.kerala.gov.in for the job seekers and the prospective employers, said DS Unnikrishnan, Ernakulam district employment officer.

Eight industry segments, where employers seek to hire candidates are listed by the organisers. These include IT & ITES, hospitality, healthcare, technical, management, sales & marketing and office administration among others.

“Job seekers who register can log-in and see the vacancies posted by the employers, matching the category of their choice. They can decide in advance the stalls where vacancies of their choice exist,” the officer said.