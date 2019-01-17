Indu G on stage

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Indu G is not happy with the way things are. “Malayalees’ vanity is scary. While they think it is a waste of time to watch an authentic performance of a classical art form, they don’t give a second thought in throwing away money to teach their students these art forms just for gaining a few grace points. The ‘youth festival’ culture in Kerala has ruined Malayali for the worse,” she says, her displeasure clearly resonating over the telephone.

“Many of the kids, who perform art forms such as koodiyattam at the youth festival stages, have had a learning period of as long as 15 days. This is evident in the performance as well. I have judged quite a few youth festivals. The level of quality of the performances at the youth festivals is bad, and it is seemingly getting worse,” says Indu.

The only positive thing, according to her, out of the ‘youth festival culture’ situation is the means of livelihood it gives to the teachers, those playing the instruments, and other artists. “Kendran Sangeetha Nataka Akademi gives a full-time artist a remuneration of C8,000 a month which is not enough to live in Kerala. In a society that does not seem to respect art and culture, artists are coping the situation in the best possible way,” she says.

Indu recently did a nangiarkoothu performance ‘Poothanamoksham’ at Lokadharmi Natakaveedu in Nayarambalam.

Having learned bharatanatyam and mohiniyattam since a young age, she had always wanted to learn koodiyattam. “At the age of 18, I started my training under the tutelage of my father-in-law Moozhikkulam Kochukuttan Chakiar, husband Margi Madhu and, for some time, Usha Nangiar. Later, I branched to nangiarkoothu,” says Indu.

An active presence in koodiyattam stages for 22 years, she has performed on over 500 stages. Passion for the classical art form she has been practising for years clearly runs in her veins. “Koodiyattam has struggled a lot to survive. If the art form had changed with time, koodiyattam’s repertoire would have died long ago. There are a lot of aspects in the art form that has been preserved within the gurukulams, which are not shown to the world,” says Indu.

Though classical art forms have got a new-found appreciation from different corners of the world, she says it has not influence the art form a bit. “Other than the fact that there is a new shorter version of koodiyattam than the usual four to five-hour long performance, nothing has changed. However, because of the advancement of light and sound, the approach towards the art form has changed,” says Indu.

Currently, she trains koodiyattam artists at a margi ‘Nepathya’ with her husband in Moozhikulam.

With the world changing at a fast pace, Indu believes the attitude towards the art form will also change. “What a koodiyattom artiste does is deeper cultural evangelism. My dream is to create an atmosphere where the artiste can be appreciated for his efforts,” she says.