IR summit to mull ways to woo investors to Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala IR Summit 2019, organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), will be held at The Gateway Hotel from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm on Thursday. The theme of the summit is ‘Ease of doing business through harmonious employment relations’.

Kerala has all the ingredients for industrialisation: totally literate population, a highly skilled and enlightened workforce, sufficient power reservoirs, a calm and peaceful society, location strategic ports, industrial policy besides possessing social and health standards equating those of the developed nations.

But basic issues like power shortage, lack of managerial talents, reluctance to adopt a modern managerial approach, productivity culture need fine-tuning.