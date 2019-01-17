Home Cities Kochi

'Learn and Earn' is the new mantra 

When the deluge wreaked havoc in the state, help poured in from all quarters. But once the rescue mission was over and immediate needs met, the question of livelihood popped up.

Published: 17th January 2019 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

The workshop held at Annamanada in November

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: When the deluge wreaked havoc in the state, help poured in from all quarters. But once the rescue mission was over and immediate needs met, the question of livelihood popped up. Delhi-based NGO Helping Brainz decided to address the issue by helping the underprivileged flood-affected learn and then earn.

That was how the soap and detergent-making workshop held at Annamanada in November, happened. The workshop, led by Lakshmi Sreenath of Herbal Sutras, saw over 35 women from economically-backwards families taking part.

Says Yedhu Krishnan, founder of Helping Brainz, "I met Lakshmi during the rescue activities we undertook during the floods. After the rescue mission, many called me asking for help. That was when the idea of helping them learn a skill through which they earn a livelihood came up. Lakshmi was ready to conduct classes and that's how the one at Annamanada happened." 

Following the success of the workshop, the team has decided to conduct another workshop for the inmates of Glass Colony at Kalammasery on Saturday at Kerala Museum at Edapally at 11 am.
Says Lakshmi, "Soap-making is something that can be developed into a small-scale industry. Once you learn the craft, one can explore the market which can be profitable." According to her, the feedback from the initiative has been very positive.  "Though the first workshop at Annamanada was carried out as a pilot project, we received good participation. From them, almost six women have expressed interest in taking this further. 

But what ails us is the lack of sponsorship. We will need over Rs 50,000 as an initial investment to buy raw materials, including essential oils and shea butter. So, we are planning to take the initiative on a government-level to ensure more people benefit from this. I have met Ernakulam District Collecter K Mohammed Y Safirulla who has urged me to take up the initiative with  Kudumbashree," says Lakshmi. 
The team doesn't want to limit the initiative to soap-making alone and is planning other art and craft workshops as well.

"We have volunteers ready to teach how to make products from waste paper. Such products can be put on sale at expos and emporiums in Kerala and Delhi. It has the added plus of being made by flood victims; many people want to help flood-hit people," says Yedu.
Helping Brainz also plans to associate with soap-making bodies, government officials and corporates to source funds and help in the sale of the products.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp