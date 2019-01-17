'Learn and Earn' is the new mantra 

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When the deluge wreaked havoc in the state, help poured in from all quarters. But once the rescue mission was over and immediate needs met, the question of livelihood popped up. Delhi-based NGO Helping Brainz decided to address the issue by helping the underprivileged flood-affected learn and then earn.

That was how the soap and detergent-making workshop held at Annamanada in November, happened. The workshop, led by Lakshmi Sreenath of Herbal Sutras, saw over 35 women from economically-backwards families taking part.

Says Yedhu Krishnan, founder of Helping Brainz, "I met Lakshmi during the rescue activities we undertook during the floods. After the rescue mission, many called me asking for help. That was when the idea of helping them learn a skill through which they earn a livelihood came up. Lakshmi was ready to conduct classes and that's how the one at Annamanada happened."

Following the success of the workshop, the team has decided to conduct another workshop for the inmates of Glass Colony at Kalammasery on Saturday at Kerala Museum at Edapally at 11 am.

Says Lakshmi, "Soap-making is something that can be developed into a small-scale industry. Once you learn the craft, one can explore the market which can be profitable." According to her, the feedback from the initiative has been very positive. "Though the first workshop at Annamanada was carried out as a pilot project, we received good participation. From them, almost six women have expressed interest in taking this further.

But what ails us is the lack of sponsorship. We will need over Rs 50,000 as an initial investment to buy raw materials, including essential oils and shea butter. So, we are planning to take the initiative on a government-level to ensure more people benefit from this. I have met Ernakulam District Collecter K Mohammed Y Safirulla who has urged me to take up the initiative with Kudumbashree," says Lakshmi.

The team doesn't want to limit the initiative to soap-making alone and is planning other art and craft workshops as well.

"We have volunteers ready to teach how to make products from waste paper. Such products can be put on sale at expos and emporiums in Kerala and Delhi. It has the added plus of being made by flood victims; many people want to help flood-hit people," says Yedu.

Helping Brainz also plans to associate with soap-making bodies, government officials and corporates to source funds and help in the sale of the products.