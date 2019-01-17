By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sivathanu Pillai, an Indian scientist who currently serves as an honorary distinguished professor at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and an honorary professor at IIT Delhi in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, addressed a gathering of attendees on the occasion of the ninth M K K Nair Memorial Lecture organised by the Kerala Management Association, Kochi. He led the session on the topic ‘Inspirational Leadership’.

Pillai began his lecture reminiscing Tipu Sultan, one of the pioneers in the field of rocket technology in the 1700s in his battle against the British. He is considered the father of rocket technology, a key element that helped him defeat the British.

The late M K K Nair, famous for his contributions to a fledgeling Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) and his support of art and literature, was an insider of the Nehruvian circle as an IAS officer from the 1947 batch.

