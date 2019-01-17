Pongal picnic picks

By Express News Service

Tada falls

If you’re planning a trek with friends, then this is the ideal spot. Located on the border of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, it is also called Ubbalamdugu falls. The best way to explore it is to have a guide. If you are the self explorer kind, walk along the small streams flowing through the green covers. “Tada falls is a rewarding and relaxing experience for mountain climbers. It’s better not take old people or kids. The dense forest is an adrenaline package for adventure enthusiasts. It is mostly preferred by youngsters as a weekend getaway option and on Pongal, the crowd is slightly higher,” said Gautam Prakash, a techie, who has been visiting the falls for the past six years.

Location: 90 km from Chennai How to get there: Trains towards Sullurpet from Chennai central station pass through Tada railway station. There are bus options.

Beaches

“Water bodies have a significance especially among people from villages. During Pongal, wherever there is water, there is crowd. People chose these spots — river banks, lakes and falls to meet and greet with the extended family members. It was an opportunity for them to cook and eat together. However for Chennaiites, who are mostly from other parts, a beach is the only option,” says Nivedita Louis, city-based historian. Marina beach is the most common option but Kasimedu harbour and beach, Ennore estuary and Covelong or Kovalam beach are other great options.

Tip

Throughout the year, the park offers a package exclusively for students called Captive to Wild, in association with the Guindy National Park and Chennai Snake Bar. They can study the differences of reptiles in captivity and in the wild for just `70. Call beforehand to make a reservation.

Guindy National Park

With over 35 species of snakes, three species of turtles, five species of crocodiles, three species of iguanas and an assortment of chameleons and tortoises, the Guindy National Park, makes an interesting and educational family trip this Kaanum Pongal. According to Education Officer Govindaraj Kanan, the objective of the park is to spread awareness on reptiles, especially snakes. “Almost every household and garden has seen a snake, but what must be understood is that all snakes are not deadly. Most snakes conserve their venom and use it only in life-threatening situations,” he said.

Periyar Science & Technology Centre

An island of tranquility in the heart of the city, the science centre is a delight to visit. While many feel it should be maintained better, for the sheer educational importance of having such a centre that has elaborate and interesting exhibits, it is a must-visit. It has everything from a transport gallery, energy gallery, material science gallery, life science gallery, electronics & communication gallery, physical science gallery and children’s corner apart from other options like the science park, traffic park, eco park and model meteorological observatory. One of the main attractions is the BM Birla Planetarium that conducts shows in English and Tamil.

Location: No. 4, Gandhi Mandapam Road, Kotturpuram

Entry fee: Adult `30, Child `15

Planetarium: Adult `30, Child `15

Package fee (Science Centre, Planetarium, 3D Science movie and Science park): Adult `60, Child `30

Pulicat lake

Located at the border of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, Pulicat lake is considered the second largest saltwater lake in the country after the Chilika lake. The serene spot serves as a bird sanctuary. The township has a varied history influenced by the culture of Dutch and Portuguese communities. It is a haven for bird watchers mainly during the month of December and January. Birds like flamingos and kingfishers add to the charm of the place and make it a sought-after getaway spot. A boating trip and authentic coastal cuisine is something to look out for. “It used to be a mangrove reserve. People must visit this place to educate children about the heritage value behind it,” says Nivedita Louis, city-based historian.