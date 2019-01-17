Home Cities Kochi

Gold worth Rs 1.91 crore seized at Cochin International Airport

It was around 7.30 pm on Monday a CISF officer found the belts lying in the garbage trolley for collecting refuse from Jet Airways flight 9W 561 parked at the airprt’s parking bay no. 19.

Published: 17th January 2019 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

Malabar Gold

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A day after the CISF’s Aviation Security Group (ASG) seized 5.7 kg of gold worth Rs 1.91 crore concealed in waist belts used for health purposes at the Cochin International Airport, the Customs sleuths are planning to extend the probe to rule out the involvement, if any, of ground handling staff in the incident. 

It was around 7.30 pm on Monday a CISF officer found the belts lying in the garbage trolley for collecting refuse from Jet Airways flight 9W 561 parked at the airport's parking bay no. 19. According to the investigation, the ground handling staff removed the waist belts along with other trash from the dustbin of the lavatory of the aircraft which flew in from Sharjah.

“It will be premature to suspect the involvement of ground handling staff. They can’t be given a clean chit either at this stage. The final picture will emerge only after a detailed probe. Already we have started the probe,” said a Customs source. Officers are certain it is well nigh impossible to bring in gold through the terminal without the collusion of ground handling staff and airline employees.

“If the passengers brought the huge quantity of gold from Sharjah after the check-in, they need not have dumped it inside. They might have received help from the airline employees or ground handling crew. We will look into all angles to establish how the smugglers managed to smuggle in the gold,” an officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CISF Cochin International Airport Customs Gold

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp