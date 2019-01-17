Gold worth Rs 1.91 crore seized at Cochin International Airport

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after the CISF’s Aviation Security Group (ASG) seized 5.7 kg of gold worth Rs 1.91 crore concealed in waist belts used for health purposes at the Cochin International Airport, the Customs sleuths are planning to extend the probe to rule out the involvement, if any, of ground handling staff in the incident.

It was around 7.30 pm on Monday a CISF officer found the belts lying in the garbage trolley for collecting refuse from Jet Airways flight 9W 561 parked at the airport's parking bay no. 19. According to the investigation, the ground handling staff removed the waist belts along with other trash from the dustbin of the lavatory of the aircraft which flew in from Sharjah.

“It will be premature to suspect the involvement of ground handling staff. They can’t be given a clean chit either at this stage. The final picture will emerge only after a detailed probe. Already we have started the probe,” said a Customs source. Officers are certain it is well nigh impossible to bring in gold through the terminal without the collusion of ground handling staff and airline employees.

“If the passengers brought the huge quantity of gold from Sharjah after the check-in, they need not have dumped it inside. They might have received help from the airline employees or ground handling crew. We will look into all angles to establish how the smugglers managed to smuggle in the gold,” an officer said.