Special train to Chennai today

KOCHI: The Southern Railway will operate a one-way special train from Thiruvananthapuram to Chennai on Thursday to ease the heavy rush during Pongal and Makaravilakku festival time. Train No 06060

Thiruvananthapuram Central-Chennai Central one-way Special Train will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 1:45 pm on Thursday. It will go via Kottayam and reach Chennai Central at 7.20 am next day.

Due to maintenance, some of the trains will be regulated between January 17 and February 4. As many 10 trains will be regulated and Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express has been rescheduled on January 22 and 29.

