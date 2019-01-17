Terrarium is the trend

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Aquatic plants aesthetically arranged in a rather distinct, creative manner at the Vasantholsavam venue in Thiruvananthapuram were a prime attraction. While the terrarium concept is on its way to popularity in Kerala, the stall set up by the Malabar Botanical Garden and Institute for Plant Sciences (MBGIPS) provided the public with information regarding the rarest aquatic plants and the maintenance of terrariums.

The stall set up by

MBGIPS

An aquatic plant placed in a clear glass ball vase caught everyone’s eye; The plant being aquatic insectivorous bore a bladder.

“It belongs to the Utricularia genus and has activated suction traps, hundreds of bladder lips- vacuum like through which it eats small insects. It is a natural way of altering the nitrogen deficiency the plant suffers. It is more suitable for aquariums and is a native of South and East Asia and also Australia,” informed Aiswarya S Sreenivasan, guide, MBGIPS.

‘Wolffia Globosa’ the world’s smallest flowering plant, also called as duckweed, is rootless and floats on water; ‘Cryptocoryne Shivdasani’, rare cryptocoryne also known as ‘Neerthalu’,; ‘Crinum Malabaricum’ which is on the verge of extinction, were the major attractions of the stall. ‘Kinarvazha’ which is an endemic species seen in southwest India are perennial aquatic plants. “These plants, once a common sight in Kerala, are heavy metal absorbers and were planted in wells to purify water,” said Aiswarya.

For closed-terrariums, the ‘Friendship’ plant, ‘Variegated spider fern’, ‘Aquamarines’ and for open terrariums, air-plants, cacti and carnivorous plants were arranged. A set of terrarium orchids were on display including the ‘Vanda orchid’ and ‘Slipper orchid’. According to the guide, the public inquired on how to set up orchid terrariums at home. “Orchid terrariums or even vivariums can be set up easily at your work-place or at home. Lighting environment has to be on the check as some orchids might not survive certain lighting conditions. By adding Spanish moss, rocks, pebbles and miniature animal sculptures, angel lights, you can spruce it up,” said the guide in-charge.