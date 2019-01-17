Home Cities Kochi

Terrarium is the trend

Aquatic plants aesthetically arranged in a rather distinct, creative manner at the Vasantholsavam venue in Thiruvananthapuram were a prime attraction.

Published: 17th January 2019 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

KOCHI: Aquatic plants aesthetically arranged in a rather distinct, creative manner at the Vasantholsavam venue in Thiruvananthapuram were a prime attraction. While the terrarium concept is on its way to popularity in Kerala, the stall set up by the Malabar Botanical Garden and Institute for Plant Sciences (MBGIPS) provided the public with information regarding the rarest aquatic plants and the maintenance of terrariums. 

The stall set up by
MBGIPS

An aquatic plant placed in a clear glass ball vase caught everyone’s eye; The plant being aquatic insectivorous bore a bladder. 

“It belongs to the Utricularia genus and has activated suction traps, hundreds of bladder lips- vacuum like through which it eats small insects. It is a natural way of altering the nitrogen deficiency the plant suffers. It is more suitable for aquariums and is a native of South and East Asia and also Australia,” informed Aiswarya S Sreenivasan, guide, MBGIPS. 

‘Wolffia Globosa’ the world’s smallest flowering plant, also called as duckweed, is rootless and floats on water; ‘Cryptocoryne Shivdasani’, rare cryptocoryne also known as ‘Neerthalu’,; ‘Crinum Malabaricum’ which is on the verge of extinction, were the major attractions of the stall. ‘Kinarvazha’ which is an endemic species seen in southwest India are perennial aquatic plants. “These plants, once a common sight in Kerala, are heavy metal absorbers and were planted in wells to purify water,” said Aiswarya. 

For closed-terrariums, the ‘Friendship’ plant, ‘Variegated spider fern’, ‘Aquamarines’ and for open terrariums, air-plants, cacti and carnivorous plants were arranged. A set of terrarium orchids were on display including the ‘Vanda orchid’ and ‘Slipper orchid’. According to the guide, the public inquired on how to set up orchid terrariums at home. “Orchid terrariums or even vivariums can be set up easily at your work-place or at home. Lighting environment has to be on the check as some orchids might not survive certain lighting conditions. By adding Spanish moss, rocks, pebbles and miniature animal sculptures, angel lights, you can spruce it up,” said the guide in-charge. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp