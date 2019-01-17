Home Cities Kochi

Want that sinking feeling? Ride through this deadly Kochi road

Those who travel through the stretch between Kaloor and Ernakulam North can feel the bumpy ride because of the uneven road in many areas.

Published: 17th January 2019 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 02:39 AM   |  A+A-

The uneven tiles on the road between Kaloor and Lisie Junction are causing difficulties for the motorists | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When the civic administrators are trying to fulfil the dream of attaining a metropolitan status to the city, the sinking road along the Kochi Metro Rail corridor between Kaloor and Lisie Junction remains a fearful experience to commuters.

It seems nobody, including the Mayor, the people’s representatives, the bureaucrats and officials who pass through the stretch is bothered about the bumpy ride. The dilapidated road at the PVS culvert and the roads which are above the normal level near the Metro pillars along the Metro rail corridor, however, are posing a threat to commuters and pedestrians alike.

“Just take a ride on your bike from Edappally to M G Road along the Metro rail corridor. You can see many areas on the road, especially near the Metro Rail pillars, are well above the normal level. We do not know whether the remaining portion of the road has sunk and that is why certain areas have risen above the normal level. However, now it has risen steeply posing a threat to the commuters, especially motorbike riders,” said Ajay Krishna, from Kalamassery.

Those who travel through the stretch between Kaloor and Ernakulam North can feel the bumpy ride because of the uneven road in many areas. The ongoing culvert work near the PVS Hospital has narrowed down the stretch further, adding to the woes of the commuters. The lack of footpath is another issue faced by the public. 

Meanwhile, the Kochi Corporation authorities said the work of Roads and the culvert is entrusted with the Public Work Department. “The restoration work of the Metro corridor was done by KMRL contractors. However, near PVS Hospital, the culvert was restructured and the work was entrusted with a PWD contractor. The utility shifting is going on and the remaining portion of the culvert will be completed soon,” they said.

No effect on Metro

Meanwhile, the Metro Rail officers said the uneven roads will not have any impact on the Metro pillars. Regarding the lack of footpath in the area, they said the junction development plan for Kaloor is on the cards. “Till now, the road beautification up to Kaloor from Edappally is completed. The junction improvement plans for Kaloor and Vyttila is also planned. The pedestrian facilities will be improved once the plan is implemented,” they added.

Meanwhile Ernakulam District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla said he has instructed the PWD executive engineer to inspect the road along the Metro corridor and take necessary action. “I was informed that they will launch the rectification and levelling work soon,” added Safirulla.

Scientific approach needed

Ernakulam MLA Hibi Eden said a scientific approach is needed to resolve the issue regarding the construction of roads. “I have already asked the departments concerned to look into the matter. Not only in Kaloor, in many areas the road has risen above the normal level. In earlier days, the re-tarring was done by scrapping the existing road. This will help in maintaining the level of the road. Nowadays re-asphalting is done above the existing road, resulting in the road rising above the ground level. A scientific approach is needed in this regard,” he said.

Damage control 

Kochi Corporation authorities said the culvert near the PVS Hospital was being restructured. The utility shifting is going on and the remaining portion of the will be completed soon 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Metro Rail Kaloor Lisie Junction Roads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp