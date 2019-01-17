Want that sinking feeling? Ride through this deadly Kochi road

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When the civic administrators are trying to fulfil the dream of attaining a metropolitan status to the city, the sinking road along the Kochi Metro Rail corridor between Kaloor and Lisie Junction remains a fearful experience to commuters.

It seems nobody, including the Mayor, the people’s representatives, the bureaucrats and officials who pass through the stretch is bothered about the bumpy ride. The dilapidated road at the PVS culvert and the roads which are above the normal level near the Metro pillars along the Metro rail corridor, however, are posing a threat to commuters and pedestrians alike.

“Just take a ride on your bike from Edappally to M G Road along the Metro rail corridor. You can see many areas on the road, especially near the Metro Rail pillars, are well above the normal level. We do not know whether the remaining portion of the road has sunk and that is why certain areas have risen above the normal level. However, now it has risen steeply posing a threat to the commuters, especially motorbike riders,” said Ajay Krishna, from Kalamassery.

Those who travel through the stretch between Kaloor and Ernakulam North can feel the bumpy ride because of the uneven road in many areas. The ongoing culvert work near the PVS Hospital has narrowed down the stretch further, adding to the woes of the commuters. The lack of footpath is another issue faced by the public.

Meanwhile, the Kochi Corporation authorities said the work of Roads and the culvert is entrusted with the Public Work Department. “The restoration work of the Metro corridor was done by KMRL contractors. However, near PVS Hospital, the culvert was restructured and the work was entrusted with a PWD contractor. The utility shifting is going on and the remaining portion of the culvert will be completed soon,” they said.

No effect on Metro

Meanwhile, the Metro Rail officers said the uneven roads will not have any impact on the Metro pillars. Regarding the lack of footpath in the area, they said the junction development plan for Kaloor is on the cards. “Till now, the road beautification up to Kaloor from Edappally is completed. The junction improvement plans for Kaloor and Vyttila is also planned. The pedestrian facilities will be improved once the plan is implemented,” they added.

Meanwhile Ernakulam District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla said he has instructed the PWD executive engineer to inspect the road along the Metro corridor and take necessary action. “I was informed that they will launch the rectification and levelling work soon,” added Safirulla.

Scientific approach needed

Ernakulam MLA Hibi Eden said a scientific approach is needed to resolve the issue regarding the construction of roads. “I have already asked the departments concerned to look into the matter. Not only in Kaloor, in many areas the road has risen above the normal level. In earlier days, the re-tarring was done by scrapping the existing road. This will help in maintaining the level of the road. Nowadays re-asphalting is done above the existing road, resulting in the road rising above the ground level. A scientific approach is needed in this regard,” he said.

Damage control

