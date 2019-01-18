Home Cities Kochi

Consul General urges Kerala students to build their future in Japan

Kojiro said Kerala Government should do more to increase the state’s visibility for wooing more tourists and investments from Tokyo. 

Published: 18th January 2019 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Japan Counsul General Kojiro Uchiyama confering the title on Edgar Morris | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kojiro Uchiyama, Consul General of Japan in Chennai, on Thursday  urged  students and professionals to consider Japan as a prospective destination for pursuing studies and employment in the backdrop of Japanese students’ dwindling interest in science stream. He was addressing the function at which Edgar Morris, Association of Overseas Technical Education (AOTS) patron, was bestowed with Tokyo’s  Order of The Rising Sun Gold & Silver Rays with Emperor’s Medal Of Honour.“

Since Japanese students’ interest in science subjects is waning, varsities and technology firms are looking toward students and competent professionals from outside the country to help Japan give the edge when it comes to advancement in  IT and manufacturing industry,” said Kojiro. According to the envoy, since most universities promote a pan global outlook, students are now able to finish the entire syllabus in English. 

Even now Kerala houses only 11 Japanese firms whereas neighbouring Tamil Nadu has over 200. Edgar Morris was honoured for furthering Indo-Japanese ties with Alumni Society of AOTS, Kerala. ASA assists in the development of human and material resources of Kerala and promoting friendship between Malayalees and Japanese. 

