Kochi Corporation to adopt advanced tech to treat wastewater at Brahmapuram plant

The Mayor informed the Corporation's move during a general council on Thursday which was convened mainly to discuss the waste management issue at Brahmapuram.

KOCHI:  The Kochi Corporation, which faced the music from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for not setting up leachate treatment at Brahmapuram plant, is planning to explore the possibility of implementing advanced technology for treating the wastewater.

According to Mayor Soumini Jain, the electrocoagulation technology will be tested at the plant to treat the wastewater. Electrocoagulation (EC) is a broad-spectrum treatment technology that removes total suspended solids (TSS), heavy metals, emulsified oils, bacteria and other contaminants from water.

The Mayor informed the Corporation’s move during a general council on Thursday which was convened mainly to discuss the waste management issue at Brahmapuram. Since the NGT team’s three-day visit to the plant is scheduled from January 23, the civic body has to take immediate measures for leachate treatment.

The NGT earlier slapped a heavy fine on the civic body for not setting up the plant. “Since experts have proposed an electro-coagulation method for treating the leachate, a private firm which is equipped with the technology will be entrusted for it. The clean treated water will be discharged into the Kadambrayar, adjacent to the yard. Steps will also be taken to expedite processing of huge piles of plastic garbage. Measures will also be taken to strictly enforce the ban on plastic carry bags,” said the Mayor. 

Meanwhile, the council session witnessed heated argument over the back-to-back blazes that broke out at the heaped plastic waste. Even the ruling front also raised concerns over the fire accident.

“It is not just the city Corporation’s issue alone. If the plant has to face a shut down it will affect other local bodies as five municipalities, three panchayats are fully dependent on the plant to dump the waste. Though the average daily capacity of the plant is 250 tonnes, nearly 383 tonnes of garbage reach there every day. The Corporation should take immediate measures to streamline the garbage dumping and processing,” VP Chandran, CPM councillor, said.

