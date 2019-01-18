Dalit Christians should not be denied rights: Syro Malabar Synod

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The rights enjoyed by Dalits belonging to other religion are being denied to Dalit Christians, observed the Syro Malabar Synod which will conclude on Friday. The synod said the government is creating unwanted crisis in the education sector.

“The LDF government is following a policy of creating uncertainty in the aided educational sector by not approving new vacancies and giving concurrence appointments,” said Jimmy Poochakkat, official spokesperson of Syro Malabar Church in a press release.