Home Cities Kochi

Dalit Christians should not be denied rights: Syro Malabar Synod

The rights enjoyed by Dalits belonging to other religion are being denied to Dalit Christians, observed the Syro Malabar Synod which will conclude on Friday.

Published: 18th January 2019 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The rights enjoyed by Dalits belonging to other religion are being denied to Dalit Christians, observed the Syro Malabar Synod which will conclude on Friday. The synod said the government is creating unwanted crisis in the education sector.

“The LDF government is following a policy of creating uncertainty in the aided educational sector by not approving new vacancies and giving concurrence appointments,” said Jimmy Poochakkat, official spokesperson of Syro Malabar Church in a press release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Syro Malabar Synod Dalit Christians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp