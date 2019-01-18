Kadamakudy tourism project likely to get a push

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kadamakudy tourism project will get a thrust as Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran has promised to consider it in the next working group meeting. He visited Pizhala, a part of Kadamakudy, and reviewed the proposed project on Thursday.

“We have to examine why Kadamakudy could not be developed as a prime tourism destination in the state,” he told Express. “It has immense potential to attract tourists. The visitors from abroad like to experience the life in these islands.

These islands can attract more tourists compared to Kumarakom. The Kadamakudy tourism project will be considered in the very next tourism working group meeting,” he said. Kadamakudy tourism project will see the development of tourism activities connecting 14 islands.

The Tourism Department has prepared a master plan for the project similar to the CIAL model. The government only has to spend Rs 5 crore. If approved, the project can be completed in a year.

Visitors can park their vehicles at a plot close to Container Road in Kochi. From Container Road, the tourists can take a tour of 14 islands using regular boat service. The visitors will have a slew of activities to spend the entire day. There will be walkways connecting various pokkali farms.

Similarly, adventure activities, mangrove park, floating market, floating restaurant, cottages, amphitheatre and a watchtower will be constructed. There will be a houseboat terminal. There will be live kitchens where visitors can cook the fish, vegetables from the islands.

A mangrove trail is also part of the package. One of the islands has dense mangrove cover and people can reach there through boats and using the walkways. Floating boat jetties will be constructed for the tourist to reach the islands.

“The Kadamakudy tourism project will benefit the residents immensely. It will generate employment. The basic infrastructure will develop. We expect the government will approve the project and it can be implemented without delay,” S Sharma MLA, who accompanied Kadakampally Surendran to Kadamakudy, said.