Kadambrayar eco-tourism spot awaits rebirth with second hanging bridge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kadambrayar eco-tourism destination will get a rebirth as the second hanging bridge at Manakkakadavu was opened on Thursday. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the hanging bridge in a function held at Manakkakadavu.

Developed as an eco-tourism destination in 2010, it was one of the prime hang-out places close to Kochi city. However, due to improper maintenance, the pedal boats became non-functional. The tiles paved on the walkway close to the banks of Kadambrayar River were also broken at most places. However, with the inauguration of the second hanging bridge and improving other facilities, the Tourism Department expects increased tourist footfall.

“We will introduce modern amenities at Kadambrayar. We will also set up new seats and basic facilities. With improving the facilities, more tourists will visit Kadambrayar eco-tourism destination,” Surendran said.It was using a fund of `1.25 crore the new hanging bridge was constructed at Manakkakadavu. The bridge is 45 m long and 1.5 m wide.

Another hanging bridge was constructed in 2016 using a fund of `90 lakh. Similarly, around 20 pedal boats, motor boats and coracles will start functioning at the eco-tourism project. Beautification of the area will also be carried out soon.

Waste dumping in the river is one of the major issues faced at Kadambrayar tourism destination. Another major constraint is the absence of a parking facility at Manakkakadavu area. “The river stretch at Kadambrayar tourism destination will be cleaned regularly. Similarly, we will also have to find land for constructing a parking facility at Manakkakadavu. The destination has immense potential to attract tourists on a daily basis,” a tourism official said.

During the inauguration of the bridge, the minister said the government will launch tourism projects which will be beneficial for the local community. He said the flood had an adverse impact on the tourism sector. However, the sector could make a comeback in a short duration. He said land constraints are a major issue faced by the tourism sector. Tourism can contribute immensely to the future of Kerala. It is one of the highest employment generation sectors in the state, he said.