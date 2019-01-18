Home Cities Kochi

Kadambrayar eco-tourism spot awaits rebirth with second hanging bridge

Kadambrayar eco-tourism destination will get a rebirth as the second hanging bridge at Manakkakadavu was opened on Thursday.

Published: 18th January 2019 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

The hanging bridge at Kadambrayar | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kadambrayar eco-tourism destination will get a rebirth as the second hanging bridge at Manakkakadavu was opened on Thursday. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the hanging bridge in a function held at Manakkakadavu.

Developed as an eco-tourism destination in 2010, it was one of the prime hang-out places close to Kochi city. However, due to improper maintenance, the pedal boats became non-functional. The tiles paved on the walkway close to the banks of Kadambrayar River were also broken at most places. However, with the inauguration of the second hanging bridge and improving other facilities, the Tourism Department expects increased tourist footfall.

“We will introduce modern amenities at Kadambrayar. We will also set up new seats and basic facilities. With improving the facilities, more tourists will visit Kadambrayar eco-tourism destination,” Surendran said.It was using a fund of `1.25 crore the new hanging bridge was constructed at Manakkakadavu. The bridge is 45 m long and 1.5 m wide.

Another hanging bridge was constructed in 2016 using a fund of `90 lakh. Similarly, around 20 pedal boats, motor boats and coracles will start functioning at the eco-tourism project. Beautification of the area will also be carried out soon.

Waste dumping in the river is one of the major issues faced at Kadambrayar tourism destination. Another major constraint is the absence of a parking facility at Manakkakadavu area. “The river stretch at Kadambrayar tourism destination will be cleaned regularly. Similarly, we will also have to find land for constructing a parking facility at Manakkakadavu. The destination has immense potential to attract tourists on a daily basis,” a tourism official said.

During the inauguration of the bridge, the minister said the government will launch tourism projects which will be beneficial for the local community. He said the flood had an adverse impact on the tourism sector. However, the sector could make a comeback in a short duration. He said land constraints are a major issue faced by the tourism sector. Tourism can contribute immensely to the future of Kerala. It is one of the highest employment generation sectors in the state, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kadakampally Surendran Hanging bridge Kadambrayar eco-tourism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp