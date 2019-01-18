Kochi Metro Rail floats tenders for five more boat jetties

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) on Thursday floated tenders for the construction of five more boat jetties which will be constructed as part of the Rs 747-crore Water Metro project. The boat jetties are at Bolghatty, Fort Kochi, High Court Jn, Mattancherry and Vypeen.

The last date for submission of the tender is on March 3. Among the boat jetties, the High Court Jetty will be constructed at an overall size of 16,000 sq ft. and there will be a charging station for the electric boats, automatic fare collection barriers, and a waiting centre. The duration between the boat services is 15 minutes and there will be a waiting facility near the waterfront area for passengers.

“Our plan is to finish the tender proceedings in a time-bound manner. The lowest bidder will be allotted the work after the scrutiny of the bids,” said KMRL managing director A P M Mohammed Haneesh.

The tenders for the three boat jetties - Vyttila, Eroor and Kakkanad - which are already floated will be opened on January 21. The work will be allotted by February, added the KMRL officer.