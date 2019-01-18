Home Cities Kochi

Thiruvananthapuram man held for acid attack on women, four children

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly throwing acid at a woman and her four children at Pambakuda, near Piravom.  

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

The arrested is Renny, a resident of Neytushalapadi, who is having a living-together relationship with Smitha, 35, after the death of her husband. According to police officers, the attack occurred in the wee hours of Thursday. 

“He threw acid at Smitha and her four children, who were sleeping in their one-room house at Neytushalapadi around 3 am, through one of the broken windows. The third child, Smija studying in Class VII, suffered serious injuries on her face. The others, Nivin, 14, Smina, 13, and Sminu, 4, along with Smitha are under treatment,” said an officer. 

According to the officers, the accused confessed to the crime. The cops are on the lookout for his aides.”We will collect scientific evidence from the house tomorrow and produce the accused before the court,” the officer added. The shocking attack happened while the local residents were collecting resources and were building a house for the poor family. The house construction was almost over and the key handing-over ceremony was scheduled for next month.

