Mar Manathodath to head revived Presbyteral Council

KOCHI: The Presbyteral Council of the Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro Malabar Church, a canonical body of priests chosen to assist in the governance of the diocese, was revived on Thursday nearly eight months after it was suspended.

The council will now be headed by Mar Jacob Manathodath, Apostolic Administrator of the archdiocese, instead of Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, who headed the council earlier.

It was Mar Manathodath who revived the council with Fr Kuriakose Mundadan as its secretary. The decision comes at a time when the Synod of the Syro Malabar Church is being held at St Thomas Mount, Kakkanad.

However, it is not known if the matter was discussed at the Synod. It was in June last year, that Bishop Mar Jacob Manathodath was appointed the ‘Administrator sede plena’ of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese by the Vatican.

When he took charge, the previous Presbyterial Council was suspended. According to Church authorities, when the new administrator takes charge, all councils presided by the previous administrator would be suspended.

The new revived council included new members - Father Devassy Manickathan, who was appointed finance officer, and Fr Varghese Pottackal, who will be the new vicar general. They replaced ex-officio members of the previous committee - Fr Sebastian Vadakumpadan and Fr Joshy Puthuva.

All other representatives of the 55-member council remain the same. Nearly 450 priests elect the 55 members of the council.

The decision to replace Cardinal Alencherry comes following the controversy surrounding the alleged financial irregularities in the sale of Church land. “For the smooth functioning of the Church, there must be active councils and since they were suspended the Church was going through difficult times. An appeal was made by the priests in the Synod to revive the council and hence the administrator decided to sign the decree to revive them,” said Fr Mundadan.

Earlier, the finance committee and consultors’ body, a distinct canonical body of priests selected from the Presbyterial Council, had also been revived for the smooth functioning of the Church.