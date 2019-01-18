Online single window clearance from March in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aiming to enhance the ease of doing business in Kerala, starting from March, through its upcoming K-Swift - the state’s online single window clearance platform for new businesses - entrepreneurs will be able to obtain all required clearances from 14 different government departments in a time frame of under 30 days, said Industries Minister EP Jayarajan on Thursday.

The minister was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Rs 60-crore expansion projects at one of the state’s oldest PSUs - Travancore-Cochin Chemicals (TCC). He added the Chief Minister is going to formally launch the completed clearance platform on February 11.

“Through K-Swift, if the necessary clearances are not issued by the departments concerned in 30 days, the business will be automatically issued with a deemed licence to start the proposed operations,” said Jayarajan.

He added the government is in the process of turning around state PSUs with them reporting a combined profit of I106.9 crore this fiscal, compared to I131.6 crore loss, when the LDF-front took charge. “With the combined efforts of various company management, employee collectives and government, we are glad to inform 15 state PSUs are reporting profits now,” said the minister.

He appreciated TCC for turning around its fortunes after 23 years with it reporting a profit in FY 16-17. “In a classic example of good governance by maximising production, cost reduction and better marketing, TCC was able to further its profit margins to Rs35 crore, registered a record turnover of Rs241 crore and was able to pay a profit dividend to the government in FY 17-18,” said Jayarajan.

To be completed in 18 months, the minister initiated the expansion process of TCC’s existing capacity of 175 tonnes per day (TPD) of caustic soda to 250 TPD, a new 100-TPD Caustic Concentration Plant and a 60-TPD HCL Synthesis Unit. TCC managing director said when completed, TCC aims to take the turnover of the company to Rs350 crore a year. “In the second phase of expansion, planned to be completed in 2021, TCC further aims to take its capacity to 350 TPD and its turnover to cross Rs600 crore” said Harikumar.