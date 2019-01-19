A fearless folklore 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Swimming against the current has always been a daunting task. If you’re trying to do it in a popular medium, it will be even more difficult. ‘Gombhira’, a documentary on the Bengali folk art made in the time of short films, scripts a similar story.

Helmed by Kannur-based Shabin T, the 45-minute-long video produced by Miracle Studios is slated to be released in February through an exclusive website. Filmmaker Major Ravi has recently launched its trailer at a press meet. “Making a documentary was my long-cherished dream. I have been searching for a suitable subject for a long time. While working on a script for a feature film, I came to know more about Malda and Gombhira, the folk art form originated on the banks of the Mahananda river. After realising its historical importance and the efforts to remain relevant prompted me to make it as my first docu-venture,” says Shabin, director of Gombhira.

Unlike many of its counterparts, Gombhira has a unique characteristic of active involvement in India’s freedom struggle. “The folk art was used as a tool to expose the exploitation of the British and thus faced the wrath of the colonial rulers. I want Malayalees to know about this unsung chapter of our history. I believe it will inspire youngsters who are now becoming more indifferent towards social issues,” says Shabin, who is currently an associate in many advertisements. Instead of sticking onto archaic tales, the art form has revitalised itself by talking about the present day issues such as global warming, deforestation and religious fanatism. Malda has been a hub of religious conflicts and still fumes out the same in the West Bengal politics. Though the documentary is not engaging the present-day scenario, it will go through situation prevailed during the dawn of independence and the ruckuses over the partition.

Being an art form of historical prominence, the pre-production works of ‘Gombhira’ was filled with numerous researches. “It took around a year to learn about the art form. Later, we went to Malda to meet the artists and witnessed a couple of live performances,” he says.

The entire documentary was shot in Malda. Without using any artificial setting, the crew captured the two-hour-long art form and other footages using a red dragon camera. “We wanted it to be realistic. So, we contacted Amar Mandal, a Gombhira artist there during the pre-production works.

Coordinating with our schedules, he organised a performance for us,” says the 29-year-old. The professional artists and a few local residents constitute the ‘Gombhira’ cast. “The whole cast is also from Malda. As most of them knew Hindi, we didn’t have any barrier to communicate. They were cooperative and helped us wrap up the shoot in 20 days,” says Shabin, who is aiming to shoot his first feature film by the end of 2019.