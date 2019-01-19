A long-distance relationship

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Some years ago, a bored Dhruv Shah in his pre-teens decided to take his cycle out for a ride. Knowing the streets of his home city Pune and its inroads like the back of his hand, he ‘rock-paper-scissored’ a direction and explored that side of the sprawling city. Little did he or anyone close to him know that, in a few years, Dhruv will be the youngest Super Randonneur in the world at the age of 15. The now 20-year-old was in Kochi the other day.

It was in 2014 that Dhruv participated in the brevets organised by Audax Club Parisien. Brevets are long-distance, non-competitive cycling events in which the participants are expected to complete the distance within the prescribed time limits.

There are 200 km which has a cut-off time of 13.5 hours, 300 km within 20 hours, 400 km in 27 hours and 600 km in 40 hours. “Whoever does these series of events within a year gets the title ‘Super Randonneur’. In 2014, at the age of 15, I was the youngest in India to achieve the title,” says Dhruv. He also covered the 1,240 km-long Mumbai-Indore-Mumbai brevet.

Achieving ‘Super Randonneur’ meant a direct entry to an international cycling event Paris-Brest-Paris. The participants of the brevet, which happens in France, should cover 1,200 km within 90 hours.

“I was the youngest in the world to complete the event,” says Dhruv. However, this success was bittersweet as he suffered Blue Finger Syndrome, which is caused due to excessive pressure on fingers for a long time.

His achievement attracted a lot of teens to cycling. “Suddenly, there were a lot of teenagers trying to break my record. A lot of them suffered various injuries and health issues. The minimum age of participation was soon increased to 18. Sadly, the record remains unbeaten,” says Dhruv.

He has since focused on participating in races that are usually 50 to 100 km long.

Before actually participating in a cycling event, the endurance training ahead of it is important.

“For a 200 and 300 km rides, I didn’t need much training. But as the distance increased, I had to go on long rides four days in a week. And I had to follow a high carbs diet,” says Dhruv. He was trained by his German coach Michael Lenin, who is based in Pune.

The world record holder’s life changed its course to cycling after his mother Rupaali Shah took him for a brain mapping test at the age of 12. “The test showed I’m really good at sports. I was not involved in any sports at the time. All I did was cycling, but that was for fun. Since then, I started to explore different aspects of cycling and got myself an imported bicycle,” says Dhruv.

Since the beginning of 2018, the second-year art student of Wadia College in Pune has taken a break from cycling.

“Currently, I am taking a gap year to refresh myself. And I want to concentrate on my studies. But I will definitely come back to cycling,” says Dhruv. Apart from his studies, he also does a digital marketing course, coaches indoor cycling and cardio exercises.

Cycling, however, is life to him. “I have always wanted to be different and a class apart from others. Cycling makes me feel good and happy. I will always be interested in competitions where I get to kick the asses of my opponents and they the same,” Dhruv laughs. Spoken like a true millennial.