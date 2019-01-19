Home Cities Kochi

Angamaly markets to house manufacturing units of value-added products 

According to District Information Office (DIO), the manufacturing units will come up in Anapara, Malayatoor and Kanjoor markets which have 3,000 farmers as registered members.

Published: 19th January 2019 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  To insulate farmers from the artificial drop in prices for their produce, value-added product manufacturing units will be set up at various markets run by Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Kerala (VFPCK) in Angamaly. The project is the brainchild of Angamaly Block Panchayat. 

According to District Information Office (DIO), the manufacturing units will come up in Anapara, Malayatoor and Kanjoor markets which have 3,000 farmers as registered members. The markets that promote vegetable and fruit production function once in a week and farmers from across the state arrive there with their products.

Annually, vegetables and fruits worth more than Rs 10 crore are sold through these markets. The block panchayat came up with the scheme after noticing that traders were deliberately bringing down prices during auctions and deny farmers sufficient profit compared to the price at retail markets. In the first phase, food products like chips, pickles and food powders will be manufactured. The block panchayat will construct the units and modern machines stipulated by the Industries Department will be installed. 

E25 lakh earmarked
Block Panchayat has set aside Rs 25 lakh for the purpose. Panchayat will also impart training to the members to operate the units. Roji M John MLA inaugurated the construction of the manufacturing unit at Anapara VFPCK market on Thursday. Manufacturing units are expected to open in a year’s time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Farmers Prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp