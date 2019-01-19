Angamaly markets to house manufacturing units of value-added products 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To insulate farmers from the artificial drop in prices for their produce, value-added product manufacturing units will be set up at various markets run by Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Kerala (VFPCK) in Angamaly. The project is the brainchild of Angamaly Block Panchayat.

According to District Information Office (DIO), the manufacturing units will come up in Anapara, Malayatoor and Kanjoor markets which have 3,000 farmers as registered members. The markets that promote vegetable and fruit production function once in a week and farmers from across the state arrive there with their products.

Annually, vegetables and fruits worth more than Rs 10 crore are sold through these markets. The block panchayat came up with the scheme after noticing that traders were deliberately bringing down prices during auctions and deny farmers sufficient profit compared to the price at retail markets. In the first phase, food products like chips, pickles and food powders will be manufactured. The block panchayat will construct the units and modern machines stipulated by the Industries Department will be installed.

E25 lakh earmarked

Block Panchayat has set aside Rs 25 lakh for the purpose. Panchayat will also impart training to the members to operate the units. Roji M John MLA inaugurated the construction of the manufacturing unit at Anapara VFPCK market on Thursday. Manufacturing units are expected to open in a year’s time.