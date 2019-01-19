Home Cities Kochi

B&B Hospital starts functioning in Kochi

B&B Memorial Hospital equipped with advanced treatment facilities has started functioning near Thrikkakara temple in Kochi.

Published: 19th January 2019 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: B&B Memorial Hospital equipped with advanced treatment facilities has started functioning near Thrikkakara temple in Kochi. The multi-speciality hospital with a vision to provide access for the common man to advanced treatments ensures twenty-four hours services and trauma treatment, said Dr Prabhu Renjith, medical director of the hospital at a press conference held in Kochi on Thursday.

“The hospital has 100 beds and three operation theatres with advanced facilities. Our aim itself is to provide treatments to people with reduced rates. Our target group is the middle class and the lower-middle-class people in the society,” said Nithin Chandrasekhar, managing partner, B&B Memorial Hospital. 

The hospital has various speciality wings such as general medicine, laparoscopic surgery, orthopaedics, gynaecology, anesthesiology, paediatrics, radiology, ENT, dermatology, ophthalmology, critical care, and executive health check-up.

The hospital also has super specialities such as cardiology, neurology, nephrology, neonatology, gastro surgery, neurosurgery, and plastic surgery. 

There are 20 doctors and around 60 staffs at the hospital. The official website of the hospital, www.bbmhospital.com, was also launched at the conference.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
B&B Memorial Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp