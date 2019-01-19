B&B Hospital starts functioning in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: B&B Memorial Hospital equipped with advanced treatment facilities has started functioning near Thrikkakara temple in Kochi. The multi-speciality hospital with a vision to provide access for the common man to advanced treatments ensures twenty-four hours services and trauma treatment, said Dr Prabhu Renjith, medical director of the hospital at a press conference held in Kochi on Thursday.

“The hospital has 100 beds and three operation theatres with advanced facilities. Our aim itself is to provide treatments to people with reduced rates. Our target group is the middle class and the lower-middle-class people in the society,” said Nithin Chandrasekhar, managing partner, B&B Memorial Hospital.

The hospital has various speciality wings such as general medicine, laparoscopic surgery, orthopaedics, gynaecology, anesthesiology, paediatrics, radiology, ENT, dermatology, ophthalmology, critical care, and executive health check-up.

The hospital also has super specialities such as cardiology, neurology, nephrology, neonatology, gastro surgery, neurosurgery, and plastic surgery.

There are 20 doctors and around 60 staffs at the hospital. The official website of the hospital, www.bbmhospital.com, was also launched at the conference.