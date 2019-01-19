Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Corporation nod to dump silt at Brahmapuram plant

Published: 19th January 2019 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI:  In what could be termed a major fillip to the Kochi Metro Rail’s move to speed up the Rs 747-crore Water Metro project in the city, the Kochi Corporation has finally given permission to the agency to deposit the silt that would come out while dredging the stretch between Vyttila and Infopark at Brahmapuram plant. 

Mayor Soumini Jain has given the permission to deposit the silt when the agenda for the same came up before the general council meeting held on Thursday. Though the Kochi Water Metro Project general manager approached the civic body to deposit 50,000 cubic metres of silt at the plant, the health standing committee had expressed stiff opposition citing the same would create more damage to the existing plant. As per the letter of KMRL, around 6.7 acres is needed at Brahmapuram plant. 

“Since a heavy quantity of non-treated flood waste has already polluted the area, depositing of silt would turn the condition worst. Since the action would result in spreading epidemics, it is better to reject the request of KMRL,” said the recommendation submitted by the health standing committee to the council. However, the Mayor’s decision to approve the agenda came despite the concern of the health standing committee raising concerns over the issue. “Since it is a much-needed project we can’t play a spoilsport game by delaying the project,” the Mayor told Express. 

“Since the project benefits the public, we need to do some compromises. Even the council didn’t raise any protest against granting permission to KMRL for depositing the silt,” she said. Meanwhile, KMRL is planning to initiate the dredging activity by June-July. “Already the process of floating tenders has started. We are taking all the efforts to speed up the project,” said KMRL managing director Mohammed Haneesh.

