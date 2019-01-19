Kasargod endosulfan victims, families in dire straits, says activist Daya Bai

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “Very tragic and heartbreaking”. These are the words social activist Daya Bai uses to describe the plight of endosulfan victims of Kasargod. The victims had received wide media coverage in 2001, with many famous rights activists and environmental campaigners visiting the area.

A lot of marches were taken out. However, once the hullabaloo died down, the victims were left to fend for themselves.

“The endosulfan victims and their families are in a dire situation. Besides struggling to get the benefits promised to them by the government, the people here are also undergoing an emotional conflict. They are being ignored by all and sundry,” said Daya Bai.

“When the issue was brought to light, everyone rushed to the side of the victims. But now, they have no one to take up their cause.

Pic: A Sanesh

Nearly all those who had stood by them have become turncoats and are now with the company which played a key role in making their lives miserable,” she said at a press conference in Kochi the other day. The situation is such that the people here are getting threats, said Daya Bai. “They have been warned against staging any sort of protests or agitations.

Can you imagine being accused of child endangerment? Or that your child will be snatched from you? These are the threats being faced by the mothers in the endosulfan afflicted belt in Kasargod,” she said.

Both Daya Bai and Ambalathara Kunjikrishnan, secretary of Endosulfan Peeditha Janakeeya Munani, alleged some vested interests are working against the victims. “Otherwise, how will you explain the sudden drop in the number of beneficiaries in the consecutive camps conducted to identify endosulfan victims. In 2010, the number of beneficiaries was 4,110. It dropped to 1,318 in 2011. In 2017, it was 1,905 but that dropped sharply to 287,” said Daya Bai.

“It has to be noted that many of these beneficiaries identified by the government machinery are yet to receive any benefits,” said Kunjikrishnan.“Also, the latest move to identify the beneficiaries by drawing up a boundary is totally against what the Supreme Court has stated in its judgment. How can a man-made environmental disaster be confined within a particular boundary,” asked Kunjikrishnan.

“The victims are yet to receive the Rs 5-lakh compensation the apex court had directed the government to provide in 2017. We also want the government to implement all the directives issued by the National Human Rights Commission in 2010,” he said.

Since our voices are falling on deaf ears, around 50 mothers of children affected by endosulfan-induced deformities will begin a fast-unto-death agitation in front of the Secretariat from January 30, said Daya Bai. According to Daya Bai, a survey conducted by her showed there is a high density of handicapped persons in the area.