Kerala High Court against appointments in NSS-Guruvayur Devaswom colleges

The HC order came on a plea from C B Vishnuprasad, Cherthala, a visually-impaired person.

Published: 19th January 2019 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala High Court directed the NSS College central committee and  Guruvayur Devaswom not to make appointments to the various posts in their educational institutions without the permission of the court.

The HC order came on a plea from C B Vishnuprasad, Cherthala, a visually-impaired person. According to the petitioner, the managements of educational institutions under the NSS and Guruvayur Devaswom are making appointments to various posts in violation of the provisions of the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act. 

The Act provides for reservation in various posts in aided schools and colleges. The managements had invited applications for various posts without providing for any reservation, said the petition.

