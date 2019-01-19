Music at his finger tips

Home Cities Kochi

By Anu Kuruvilla
KOCHI: He began his tryst with music at the age of three. Ever since, there was no looking back and at 15, he is already a pro on the piano. Anthony Mathew, who is a student of Global Public School in Kochi, will be showcasing his talent at the finals of the TNIE GOAL on Sunday.

According to Anthony, who has completed eighth grade in piano from Trinity College in London, even though he had been interested in music from a very small age, the chance to take it up seriously came up quite by chance. "A teacher used to give piano lessons to my sister Amy at my house. The sounds used to interest me. So, whenever the instrument was left unattended during the class, I would start plonking the keys at random making some tunes. The teacher used to listen to the noises that I made and told my parents that I had an ear for music and should be enrolled for lessons," he said.

And thus, Anthony officially entered the world of music. "I love playing the piano and am concentrating on mastering it," he said. The young prodigy hopes to take up graduate and post-graduate course in the piano. "Music will always be a part of my life. I am in class 10 now. After Class 12, I plan to pursue engineering, especially, sound engineering since my goal is to become a music composer and editor," he said. 

Anthony, who also had the fortune to undergo tutelage under Jerry Amaldev, has performed with the musical genius. "I was spotted by Jerry Amaldev sir while performing with the choir at Little Flower Church. Jerry sir used to train the church choir. I think I was 11 at that time," he said. In those days, the instruments were played by seniors who were around the age of 20 or so, he said.

"When Jerry sir saw that I was good at the piano, he gave me a chance to play the instrument and also took me along for four of his programmes. I played some of his old hits," said Anthony, who is learning Western classical.

Even though he is being home-schooled in piano, the Kochi resident has begun training at Chetana in Thrissur, which has produced musical geniuses like Stephen Devassy. Anthony says he loves Brahms among the music composers. "I love Brahms' music. It is very interesting and very difficult to play. I have tried it once. The notes are simple but to get the expressions and feelings right, it takes a lot of practice and patience," said Anthony, who has also composed music of his own. "I did the background score for a play that was staged at the annual day celebrations of my school last year. 

It turned out good and was received well by the audience," he said. 

This energetic youngster does not want to be a concert pianist. "I like composing and performing music that brings joy to the audience. They should be able to understand and accept the music just like Bruno Mars' songs," said the musician who loves pop and blues. Anthony, who is pursuing his diploma in music, wants to apply to Berklee College of Music but that does not figure in his immediate plans. He was recently invited by a city school to judge an inter-house competition and will be performing with Shankar Mahadevan very soon.

