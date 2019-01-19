Ocean scientists for study of biogeochemistry in Arabian Sea

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The two-day national conference on ‘Integrating Biogeochemistry and Ecosystem in a Changing Oceanic Environment’ concluded today at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS).

It urged Potential Fishing Zone (PFZ) mapping in the Indian Ocean with emphasis on the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal for accelerating sustainable fishery practices among fisherfolk of the Indian coast.

Application of advanced sensors coupled with innovations in ocean modelling would provide a new impetus in perfecting the precision of PFZ mapping, the conference mooted.

The brainstorming sessions held in the conference highlighted the importance of the role of various physical and chemical factors coupled with plankton productivity on fishery production, which in turn reflects the economic stability and security of fishers to a greater extent.

The scientists observed the negative impact of global climate change, ocean acidification and sea level rise on the larval recruitment and its repercussions on fisheries, which have to be looked with greater concern. Scientists from different institutes also recommended collaborative research efforts concentrating on the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal linking productivity, biogeochemistry ecosystem held on a local as well as on a global perspective.

Thirty-five scientific papers were presented during various sessions of the two-day conference.

Invited talks of eminent ocean researchers and scientists Dr Rajdeep Roy (NRSC-ISRO), Dr Sarat Chandra Tripathy (NCPOR), Dr Aneesh Lotliker, Dr Kunal Chakraborty, Dr Grimson George, Dr V N Sanjeevan, Dr Anu Gopinath (KUFOS), were delivered in the concluding session.

The conference provided the necessary platform for the young researchers in line with the latest developments in the area of ocean biogeochemistry, said Dr T V Sankar, director of Research of KUFOS, and organizing committee chairman of the two-day conference. KUFOS vice-chancellor A Ramachandran and INCOIS director Dr Satheesh C Shenoi took part in the valedictory function and presented best paper and poster awards to participants in different categories.

135 ocean researchers from different parts of the country attended the national conference

