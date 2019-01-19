Retelling Ramayana

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While Ramayana finds another interpretation through ‘Rahasya’, it is Hanuman who turns the protagonist. He, who symbolises unconditional devotion and valour, turns the link that binds Rama to his estranged wife Sita. And, through ‘Rahasya’ their tale gets a new narrative.

The performance, that will have danseuse Paris Laxmi, her husband and Kathakali artist Pallipuram Sunil and Odissi dancer Abhayalakshmi playing Rama, Hanuman and Sita, respectively, will be staged at the JT Pac on Sunday.

Promising to be a visually-enthralling performance, Rahasya will delve deeper into the characteristics of each - Hanuman’s personification of ‘bhakti’, Rama and his embodiment of ‘Dharma’ and Sita’s manifestation of ‘kripa’ - before unravelling the ‘rahasya’ (secret) towards the climax. For the same reason, Laxmi refrains from speaking more about the performance.

On attempting another retelling of Ramayana, Laxmi says it was an intentional choice. “We didn’t want an intricate dance performance which wouldn’t appeal to the common man. That’s when we zeroed in on the Ramayana, which anyone can connect to. However, following a discussion, we decided to make Hanuman our protagonist. Though ‘Rahasya’ encapsulates the whole Ramayana, it will be in a non-linear form,” says Laxmi.

As Rahasya attempts a unique interpretation of the epic as inspired by the folk stories traditionally passed down through storytelling, it will have a global aesthetics too. “One reason why we chose to do it in English is that we wanted to take it to the West,” says the artist.

The result of a two-year-long research, Rahasya will see an eclectic collaboration of three dance forms - Bharathanatyam, Odissi and Kathakali. Mollywood scriptwriter Murali Gopy also contributes to the performance with his intense voice-over.

“While the three forms have its unique identity, blending them became a challenge. While Hanuman’s interpretation demanded kathakali as a medium, Bharatanatyam would embody Rama’s masculinity better. Odissi is feminine and hence suitable for Sita,” says Laxmi.

The magnificent musical score by Praveen D Rao and his crew of 10 musicians enrich Rahasya. This, Laxmi says, is aesthetically and technically-challenging as well. “All the three dance forms have its unique style, be it Kathakali, Bharatanatyam or Odissi. Blending them seamlessly while keeping its style and identity is no small task. It is the same with Murali who was impressed with our script and choreography that he was excited to associate with us,” says Laxmi.

As they gear up to get on stage tomorrow, the makers of Rahasya promises to present a treat. “We have kept it short and every scene is not more than 12 minutes. The show is divided into three parts and easily decipherable,” says Laxmi. Tickets are available on Book My Show.