Home Cities Kochi

Retelling Ramayana

While Ramayana finds another interpretation through ‘Rahasya’, it is Hanuman who turns the protagonist.

Published: 19th January 2019 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: While Ramayana finds another interpretation through ‘Rahasya’, it is Hanuman who turns the protagonist. He, who symbolises unconditional devotion and valour, turns the link that binds Rama to his estranged wife Sita. And, through ‘Rahasya’ their tale gets a new narrative. 

The performance, that will have danseuse Paris Laxmi, her husband and Kathakali artist Pallipuram Sunil and Odissi dancer  Abhayalakshmi playing Rama, Hanuman and Sita, respectively, will be staged at the JT Pac on Sunday.

Promising to be a visually-enthralling performance, Rahasya will delve deeper into the characteristics of each - Hanuman’s personification of ‘bhakti’,  Rama and his embodiment of ‘Dharma’ and Sita’s manifestation of ‘kripa’ - before unravelling the ‘rahasya’ (secret) towards the climax. For the same reason, Laxmi refrains from speaking more about the performance. 

On attempting another retelling of Ramayana, Laxmi says it was an intentional choice. “We didn’t want an intricate dance performance which wouldn’t appeal to the common man. That’s when we zeroed in on the Ramayana, which anyone can connect to. However, following a discussion, we decided to make Hanuman our protagonist. Though ‘Rahasya’ encapsulates the whole Ramayana, it will be in a non-linear form,” says Laxmi.  

As Rahasya attempts a unique interpretation of the epic as inspired by the folk stories traditionally passed down through storytelling,  it will have a global aesthetics too. “One reason why we chose to do it in English is that we wanted to take it to the West,” says the artist. 

The result of a two-year-long research, Rahasya will see an eclectic collaboration of three dance forms - Bharathanatyam, Odissi and Kathakali. Mollywood scriptwriter Murali Gopy also contributes to the performance with his intense voice-over.  

“While the three forms have its unique identity, blending them became a challenge. While Hanuman’s interpretation demanded kathakali as a medium, Bharatanatyam would embody Rama’s masculinity better. Odissi is feminine and hence suitable for Sita,” says Laxmi. 

The magnificent musical score by Praveen D Rao and his crew of 10 musicians enrich Rahasya. This, Laxmi says, is aesthetically and technically-challenging as well. “All the three dance forms have its unique style, be it Kathakali, Bharatanatyam or Odissi. Blending them seamlessly while keeping its style and identity is no small task. It is the same with Murali who was impressed with our script and choreography that he was excited to associate with us,” says Laxmi. 

As they gear up to get on stage tomorrow, the makers of Rahasya promises to present a treat. “We have kept it short and every scene is not more than 12 minutes. The show is divided into three parts and easily decipherable,” says Laxmi. Tickets are available on Book My Show.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp