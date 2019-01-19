Weaving perfection out of imperfection

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Before the floods put Chendamangalam weavers and the handloom industry under the radar, he was already at it. Fashion designer Alan Alexander Kaleekal set up 'Kaleekal'' with the sole purpose of "employing traditional Indian handloom fabrics in conceptualising a subversive take on contemporary wardrobe staples," in his own words.

The first Malayali to feature in Forbes India '30 Under 30' 2018, Alan's efforts and 'imperfect' designs have not gone unnoticed. A graduate of Studio Berçot in Paris, he has worked with some of the biggest fashion forces, including Jean Paul Gaultier and Azzedine Alaia. The designer chose to come back to his home country in 2015 driven by the desire to set up his own brand and work with handloom weavers.

"I make it a point to go to every village or weaving society where my fabrics are woven. It is an important process of building a collection because you get to learn so much from each weaving community and their traditions," he stresses.

"As power loom rapidly takes over, we might soon see an end to our hand-weaving traditions if we do not find new ways to sustain it. The origin of our fabrics is invariably a part of our own history and it can only be retold through the continued revival and patronage of handloom weaving," he says.

Having debuted his collection at the Lakmé Fashion Week in 2015, Alan's brand has grown, in sync with the community of artisans around them. In 2017, he was selected by the British Fashion Council to showcase his collection at the London Fashion Week at which his team won the Best Design Country Award among the 29 participating countries at the International Fashion Showcase. In late 2017, the brand collaborated with the French Embassy and the Meghalaya Government on the Ramie Project to introduce a new plant-based fabric called 'Ramie' to the Indian market.

At the annual India Fashion Summit in Kochi last year, he highlighted the scope of handlooms in Kerala and the future of local artisanal textiles.

Alan is clearly a man with an inexplicable insight. With his debut collection, 'Age of Consent' being a child's interpretation of an adult wardrobe, 'Garconne' dealing with adolescence and gender identity, 'Virginal' talking about forced modesty, Alan makes sure every garment has a story to tell. "The collections are part of a continuing exploration of adolescent sexuality and the gender binary, finding alternate ways to re-interpret conventional clothing and tailoring techniques," he says.

His designs flout perfect; Frayed edges, unhemmed, slightly awkward, mostly neutrals. A staunch believer in imperfection, there is no surprise that the designer chooses to work with handwoven fabrics. "There are many visible mistakes and knots in a handloom fabric; However, these mistakes are responsible for its unique character and surface texture, a proof that it was lovingly crafted by human hands thus demanding a much higher price in comparison. I like the idea of pursuing perfection through imperfection," he says.

Unlike most designers, Alausn does not have a muse. "Design has to be an extension and expression of the self. I am a very simple person at heart. This is largely reflected in my minimal design aesthetics and the strictly functional detailing of my clothes," he says.

Recently, Alan set up 'RAHEL', a one-of-a-kind concept store in Thiruvananthapuram. A platform to showcase local designers, RAHEL spells experiential.

"We aim to support and work with local designers across the state, collaborate with the weaving and artisan community to revive and reinterpret their crafts for a contemporary market. The store will be a medium for cultural exchange wherein we share the artisanal know-how of Kerala with the rest of the world," he says.

In tune with the environment, Alan is currently working on collections where sustainability walks alongside luxury. "Garments can be worn in multiple ways depending on one's mood and requirements," he adds, dismantling pre-set notions.