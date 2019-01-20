Home Cities Kochi

Coast Guard officer dies in Kochi

The officer was posted on board Coast Guard Ship Rajvir based at Port Blair and was attached to Diving School, Naval Base, Kochi, for ‘Ship’s Diver’ course.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Assistant Commandant Mohit Dalal, 28, an officer with the Coast Guard died at Indian Naval Hospital INHS Sanjivani, here, on Saturday. He was undergoing treatment after he nearly drowned during diving training on January 15 in Kochi.

Though he was taken to the naval hospital, his life could not be saved. Mohit is survived by parents and a younger brother. His last rites will be conducted with full military honours at his hometown, Narela, in New Delhi. The accident is under investigation by a Board of Inquiry. 

