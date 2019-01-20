Kerala’s first unmanned power station launched at Tripunithura 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala’s first unmanned electric substation was inaugurated at Tripunithura on Saturday. Electricity Minister MM Mani inaugurated the 66 kV gas substation. Mani said the government is thriving hard to make the state self-reliant in electricity generation.

As part of it, a1000 Megawatt solar energy generation is under consideration. Using the solar roof-top panels, 500-megawatt electricity can be generated. Similarly, 500-megawatt electricity can be generated using solar panels to be installed at dams and open places.

He said that government is planning to bring the second power station at Idukki. As part of it, a preliminary study was carried out. Based on the study report, a parallel power station will be constructed in Idukki.

The new power station can generate around 800-megawatt electricity. KSEB will be tasked to introduce modern technology in electricity generation and supply. More unmanned substations will be introduced in other parts of the state.

Citing the Central Water Commission report, he said existing dams could reduce the impact of the flood in the state. According to him, Central Water Commission has recommended construction of dams at Meenachil and Achankovil rivers as well.

The Electricity Department has incurred a loss of `820 crores from the flood. He appreciated KSEB employees for the speedy restoration of electricity connection after the flood.

The unmanned substation was introduced as part of the Integrated Power Development scheme a joint initiative of Central-State governments along with KSEB.

Various projects in tune of `592. 07 crores to be carried out as part of the initiative. To improve electricity network in Trupunithura a fund of `35.738 crores was sanctioned under the joint venture.

Tripunitura unmanned 66 kV gas insulated switchgear substation was constructed with a fund of `21. 75 crores. Earlier, electricity supply to Tripunithura was from Vytilla 110kV, Kandanad 110 kV and Kandanad 66 kV substations. The electricity from the new substation will also power residences and other establishments in Maradu and Udayamperoor areas.

The unmanned substation was constructed at a land provided by Milma in Tripunithura. The substation is fully computerised and runs using modern technology. The electrical connection to the unmanned substation is from Vytilla 100 kV station.

The commissioning of the power station took place a month before the estimated time for completion of the work. KV Thomas MP, M Swaraj MLA and Tripunithura municipality chairperson Chandrika Devi were present.