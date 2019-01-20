Two students killed in bike accident in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two students were killed after the motorcycle they were riding lost control and hit a wall at Athani-Chengamanad road on Saturday. According to the police, the deceased is Vimal Shibu, 21, son of Shibu, of Ayyampuzha and Ajith, 21, son of Arunraj, of Pattimattom.

Both are students of a private ITC in Angamaly. “The accident happened when the rider attempted to evade a head-on collision with another vehicle. They had severe head injuries and died on the spot,” said an officer. Vimal Shibu was the rider while Ajith was the pillion rider. The bodies were handed over to the relatives after conducting an autopsy.

