Home Cities Kochi

Two students killed in bike accident in Kochi

Both are students of a private ITC in Angamaly.

Published: 20th January 2019 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 02:06 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Two students were killed after the motorcycle they were riding lost control and hit a wall at Athani-Chengamanad road on Saturday. According to the police, the deceased is Vimal Shibu, 21, son of Shibu, of  Ayyampuzha and Ajith, 21, son of Arunraj, of Pattimattom.

Both are students of a private ITC in Angamaly. “The accident happened when the rider attempted to evade a head-on collision with another vehicle. They had severe head injuries and died on the spot,” said an officer. Vimal Shibu was the rider while Ajith was the pillion rider. The bodies were handed over to the relatives after conducting an autopsy. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Students Killed Accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp