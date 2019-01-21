A brunch where you can ‘eat’ art

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hyderabadi artist Thota Laxminarayana had the perfect childhood in his village in Nirmal in Telangana. In the morning, the men leave for work in lungis and dhotis, sari-clad women chat with their friends in front of their homes, children in their soiled knickers are seen playing games such as goli, and young girls run around with flowers they have plucked from the side of the road. “People were simple back then as their lives revolved around the sowing and harvesting of crops,” says Thota. This ‘village life’ simplicity has been portrayed in his recent work at the Art Brunch held in the Kochi Marriott Hotel on an unusual canvas: A Mercedes Benz S-Class S350d.

No, you heard it right. The artist’s live painting on the white premium luxury car was one of the events held at the Art Brunch on Sunday. At 9 am, using bright poster colours, Thota began making graceful strokes that turned into fully blossomed flowers and beautiful birds. “My work resonates village life. For those living in cities, the once-familiar sights are long gone now. These sights are disappearing fast from villages as well, in the name of development. No one plays village games such as goli anymore. For this artwork on the car, I focus on the little things of the village life. My work is about using an urban aspect as the canvas to express a rural thought.

Through this, I emphasise how urban and rural lives can coincide, and one need not disappear while the other exists,” says Thota, in fluent Hindi. The car for the painting was sponsored by Rajasree Motors, which is also collaborating with the event.

The Art Brunch, curated by food writer and wine enthusiast Jyotiee Balani, saw people from different quarters of life coming together to promote art in the comfort of food. “This is a lifestyle aiming to promote art in a different way. So here we have edible art. Everything you see here is art-related. Not only the painting but the ambience and the food are in sync,” says Jyotiee.

Apart from the live-painting session by Thota, a ‘Paint Your Pizza’ event was also held under the creative eyes of the culinary team of Kochi Marriott Hotel. The guests created their own pizza designs with edible items.

After the event, the guests were treated to an ‘art brunch’ created by executive chef Ravinder Panwar and his team. “Ravinder is an artist as well. Inside the banquet hall, there is a collection of curated paintings by him and his team. Every art piece here is thought of and curated. Even the food is arranged in an artistic way,” says Jyotiee. The art pieces were focused on the heritage of Kerala and its cuisines. What catches one’s eye is the painting on the plates. Fret not, it is edible paint. “Working with food as a medium for art is easy as long as you can visualise it. For this, we used edible paints such as purees and sauce,” says Ravinder. The ‘Art Brunch’ is a 12-city event which began since October. “We have already covered seven cities; this is the eighth city,” says Jyotiee.