Home Cities Kochi

Classical sound of music

So far, Trayi has done three tracks - ‘Alaypayuthe Azhake’, ‘Kani Kanum Neram’ and the bhajan ‘Govinda Hare Gopala Hare’.

Published: 21st January 2019 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Music clearly runs in this family. A sneak peek into the YouTube channel ‘Murali Ramanathan’ proves how deep it runs. In the track ‘Kani Kanum Neram’, the strain that flows from Murali fades effortlessly when his 13-year-old daughter Adithya Murali takes over. The richness then metamorphoses into the honeyed vocals of six-year-old Veda Murali. The circle of music completes with his wife Divya Murali.

Murali Ramanathan, based in Bengaluru, has always been into music. It only got better when his wife and both children began to show affinity to music. With the common interest binding all four of them, Murali thought why not start a channel which would give them a platform to take their music to the world. “We wanted to do something unique. That was how the idea of Trayi, the devotional series, was born. It is an exciting venture for me, to bring our music before others,” says Murali who has sung playback for many movies, besides sharing the stage with many renowned singers.

So far, Trayi has done three tracks - ‘Alaypayuthe Azhake’, ‘Kani Kanum Neram’ and the bhajan ‘Govinda Hare Gopala Hare’. As the channel and his music grows each day, Murali says the idea an extension of his passion. “It is enriching and gratifying to work with family. My children are naturally in a comfort zone, working with us. We get to share ideas and this makes the scripting process get easier,” says Murali. All the three tracks are picturised them singing.

But, not without challenges. “Because this is a non-profitable venture so far, the challenges are many. We did this because we are extremely passionate about the venture. But, it helps that we have a group of good friends and family around us.  My brother  Ramanathan Gopalakrishnan handles the orchestra arrangement, mixing and mastering, hence it helps a lot. A lot of talented people are behind this venture,” says Murali.

They plan to bring out at least one track every 45 days and Trayi is in the process of identifying what appeals viewers the most. “We have just started and are still figuring out what people prefer. We aren’t limiting ourselves to just devotional songs and next is a Western Classical fusion track,” says Murali.
Murali, who works with Wipro in Bangalore, plans to take Trayi out of the virtual world. “We want to do stage performances as well. But, we have just started and hoping to get as many subscribers now as possible,” says Murali.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp