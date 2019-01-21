Classical sound of music

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Music clearly runs in this family. A sneak peek into the YouTube channel ‘Murali Ramanathan’ proves how deep it runs. In the track ‘Kani Kanum Neram’, the strain that flows from Murali fades effortlessly when his 13-year-old daughter Adithya Murali takes over. The richness then metamorphoses into the honeyed vocals of six-year-old Veda Murali. The circle of music completes with his wife Divya Murali.

Murali Ramanathan, based in Bengaluru, has always been into music. It only got better when his wife and both children began to show affinity to music. With the common interest binding all four of them, Murali thought why not start a channel which would give them a platform to take their music to the world. “We wanted to do something unique. That was how the idea of Trayi, the devotional series, was born. It is an exciting venture for me, to bring our music before others,” says Murali who has sung playback for many movies, besides sharing the stage with many renowned singers.

So far, Trayi has done three tracks - ‘Alaypayuthe Azhake’, ‘Kani Kanum Neram’ and the bhajan ‘Govinda Hare Gopala Hare’. As the channel and his music grows each day, Murali says the idea an extension of his passion. “It is enriching and gratifying to work with family. My children are naturally in a comfort zone, working with us. We get to share ideas and this makes the scripting process get easier,” says Murali. All the three tracks are picturised them singing.

But, not without challenges. “Because this is a non-profitable venture so far, the challenges are many. We did this because we are extremely passionate about the venture. But, it helps that we have a group of good friends and family around us. My brother Ramanathan Gopalakrishnan handles the orchestra arrangement, mixing and mastering, hence it helps a lot. A lot of talented people are behind this venture,” says Murali.

They plan to bring out at least one track every 45 days and Trayi is in the process of identifying what appeals viewers the most. “We have just started and are still figuring out what people prefer. We aren’t limiting ourselves to just devotional songs and next is a Western Classical fusion track,” says Murali.

Murali, who works with Wipro in Bangalore, plans to take Trayi out of the virtual world. “We want to do stage performances as well. But, we have just started and hoping to get as many subscribers now as possible,” says Murali.