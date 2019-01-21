Kochi Corporation to ban plastic, doubts remain

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the Kochi Corporation has decided to implement a blanket ban on plastic in the city from April 1 onwards, the civic body is clueless on how to implement the ban. Besides announcing the decision in the council, neither the Mayor nor the ruling council has taken an alternative solution, if the plastic ban comes into force. Even the traders in the city also have no idea of implementing it as they are worried about the dearth of paper and cloth bags.

“Nearly two years ago they came up with the same plan. But the announcement remained in the newspaper alone. This time also the civic body has not issued any guidelines on imposing the ban. Alternative solutions need to be found before bringing up such a blanket ban,” said a vegetable vendor at Ernakulam market who is providing over 100 carry bags a day to the customers for carrying vegetables.

“For the past one year I didn’t use plastic bags, but cloth bags are too costly for small shops. Hence, I use old paper for packing the commodities. Still, people are demanding plastic bags. It is not possible for me to give cloth bags for free like plastic bags,” said Naushad, who is running a cool bar near Kaloor.

Interestingly, it is the third time the Corporation is coming up with such a ban. It was on October 1, 2016, the Kochi Corporation came out with its much-touted ban on plastic carry bags less than 50 microns to reduce the amount of non-biodegradable waste generated in the city. However, the Corporation utterly failed to implement the order as the ruling council allegedly favoured the plastic carry bag manufacturing companies.

Even the hologram system to demotivate the public to buy the plastic carry bag failed to take off. The Corporation’s move was to introduce holograms on plastic bags and thereby earn additional revenue. Once a hologram is fixed on a bag, the public will have to shell out Rs 10 or Rs 15 per bag. Though the Mayor had assured to implement the system in a couple of weeks after the formal announcement of the ban, no action has been taken in this regard.

“We are planning to implement a complete ban on plastic. It not possible to bring a change to the years-old habit within a short span of time. For example, the milk packet is also a plastic waste and it cannot be avoided in a day. Smart way of use needs to be found. The plastic menace can be avoided only with the support of the public,” said Mayor Soumini Jain, adding every day 135 tonnes of plastic is being generated from the city.

According to the Mayor, the Corporation has already started the paper bag manufacturing unit at Chambakkara with the help of the destitute. “More paper bag manufacturing projects are on the anvil. Apart from this, the Corporation will soon launch several awareness campaigns to motivate the public to restrict the plastic usage,” said the Mayor.