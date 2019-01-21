Home Cities Kochi

Cusat common admission test on April 6,7

The online Common Admission Test (CAT-2019) for admission to various UG and PG courses of Cusat for the year 2019-20 will be conducted on April 6 and 7.

By Express News Service

Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website: admissions.cusat.ac.in from January 30 to February 28. The application fee is `1,000. Details will be available on the website from January 30. The test for MSc, LLM, MVoc, MCA, BVoc, LLB, BTech (Lateral Entry) will be conducted on April 6 and that for BTech, MA(Hindi, Applied Economics), BBA LLB, BCom LLB, MCA/MSc (Computer science) (Lateral Entry), LLM (IP) PhD, LLM (IPR) PhD will be held on April 7. The test will be conducted at 28 centres across the country and in Dubai. A separate category for international students has been made available for Indians having OCI/PIO status and for foreign nationals.

TAGS
Common Admission Test CAT exam

