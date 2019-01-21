Ernakulam district panchayat first in state to secure jobs for 20 scheduled caste youths

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district panchayat created history when it trained and secured jobs for 20 scheduled caste youths in foreign countries. The district panchayat in association with the Espoir Academy in Angamaly trained the youths in scaffolding. "They have received placements with companies in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other West Asian countries," said the district panchayat authorities. Ernakulam district panchayat is the first in the state to provide free training and even secure placements abroad for the youths after they finished the courses, said the authorities.

In a function that was held at the district panchayat, Ernakulam district panchayat president Asha Sanil handed over visas to five youths. Fifteen others were handed over their appointment letter during the function. The district panchayat had launched a project called 'Puthiya Akasham' under which every student will be given a financial aid of Rs one lakh to help meet the expenses incurred while completing formalities related obtaining visas for jobs in the Gulf countries.

Four training modules have been drawn up under the Navyug scheme. The district panchayat has set aside Rs 75 lakh for this purpose. Under the project, the Espoir Academy gives training in scaffolding and fabrication. Trainees are provided training in CAD/CAM by CIPET, the training wing of FACT and military training is given to them at PRTC in Kozhikode.

The project has been launched for the youths belonging to the SC category. As many as 130 youths were trained under the project. According to Asha Sanil, it was rewarding to have helped 20 youths get jobs in the Gulf countries in the first stage of the project.