Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam district panchayat first in state to secure jobs for 20 scheduled caste youths

According to Asha Sanil, it was rewarding to have helped 20 youths get jobs in the Gulf countries in the first stage of the project.

Published: 21st January 2019 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

jobs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district panchayat created history when it trained and secured jobs for 20 scheduled caste youths in foreign countries. The district panchayat in association with the Espoir Academy in Angamaly trained the youths in scaffolding. "They have received placements with companies in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other West Asian countries," said the district panchayat authorities. Ernakulam district panchayat is the first in the state to provide free training and even secure placements abroad for the youths after they finished the courses, said the authorities.

In a function that was held at the district panchayat, Ernakulam district panchayat president Asha Sanil handed over visas to five youths. Fifteen others were handed over their appointment letter during the function. The district panchayat had launched a project called 'Puthiya Akasham' under which every student will be given a financial aid of Rs one lakh to help meet the expenses incurred while completing formalities related obtaining visas for jobs in the Gulf countries.

Four training modules have been drawn up under the Navyug scheme. The district panchayat has set aside Rs 75 lakh for this purpose. Under the project, the Espoir Academy gives training in scaffolding and fabrication. Trainees are provided training in CAD/CAM by CIPET, the training wing of FACT and military training is given to them at PRTC in Kozhikode.

The project has been launched for the youths belonging to the SC category. As many as 130 youths were trained under the project. According to Asha Sanil, it was rewarding to have helped 20 youths get jobs in the Gulf countries in the first stage of the project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ernakulam district panchayat Employment scheduled caste

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp