Fusion guitarist John Anthony dies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fusion guitarist and the founder of music band Karnatrix, John Anthony, passed away at Thiruvananthapuram the other day. He was 62.

John was one of the music performers who has associated with notable music directors and also with some of the leading rock bands in Kerala. He was born in Pune and later shifted to Kochi and then to Thiruvananthapuram. He also has worked with music director A R Rahman. In fusion music, he has also assisted musicians like Sivamani and violinist L Shankar. John formed his music band Karnatriix in the late 2000s.

According to the official website of Karnatriix, John has travelled extensively – China, Russia, Germany, Sri Lanka, the UAE and more recently the Maldives. A major feather in his cap was the ‘No More Bhopals’ live concert. Played in front of an audience of over 5,000 people, the concert was John’s personal commitment to addressing the struggle of the survivors of the Bhopal gas tragedy.