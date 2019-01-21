Here is Kochi’s #10yearchallenge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The #10yearchallenge is catching up across social media circles, instilling curiosity in people and pushing them to dig out that one picture that would nail how they looked in the past, in comparison to their present.

On the other side, the trend has inspired many to highlight important historical spots and places that faded away with the passage of time and cities that underwent huge developments over the years. While some are interesting and thought-provoking and others flimsy, the challenge is only getting popular. Kochi Express embarks on #10yearchallenge to see how Kochi has changed over the past decade.

Container Road

After failing to meet the deadline in 2011, the four-lane Container Road was finally opened in 2015. It helped connect the city to Kalamassery, Cheranelloor and Varappuzha. The road was constructed at a budget of H971 crore to facilitate the shipment for the Vallarpadom Container Terminal. Only recently did the work on the service road begin.

Edappally Junction

Though Edappally Junction always had the potential to be the face of new Kochi, the area started witnessing a major growth only after 2012, when the Edappally RoB was commissioned. The bridge helped bring down traffic in the route during peak hours. The commissioning of Lulu Mall, the biggest mall in India, also changed the lifestyle of Kochi in a certain way. The Edappally St George Forane Church is yet another major attraction.

Vyttila Junction

The first phase of the Vyttila Mobility Hub, which was commissioned in 2011, helped integrate transportation in Kochi with the introduction of the public, private buses and autorickshaws. A boat jetty ferrying passengers to and from Kakkanad was also introduced. However, the VMH is yet to attain its full potential and the second phase of the project is still not undertaken. Authorities say the project will be a landmark once the second phase of the Kochi Metro takes off.

Vallarpadom Container Terminal

The terminal was inaugurated in 2011. The project was born in 2005. With this, Kochi has seen improvement in transhipment of cargo from foreign ports, bringing the business capital into the

limelight. Now, cargo from foreign countries are transported to Vallarpadom via railway link and ships.

North RoB

The North RoB has always been the link connecting the Old Ernakulam (Broadway, Marine Drive, Atlantis) to the latest city comprising Kaloor, Palarivattom, Vyttila and Edappally. The bridge, though a passageway, was once a major constriction to the vehicle flow. With Metro work starting, the narrow four-lane bridge was dismantled, paving the way to a wider two-lane bridge.

Kochi Metro

The work of the Kochi Metro, though mooted in 1999, became a reality only in 2012. The city

underwent a sea change as many new overbridges, flyovers, road-widening works were undertaken as part of the preparatory works. In 2017, the first phase from Aluva to Maharaja's College stadium was opened in October.