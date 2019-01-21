Learning art forms from the best

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a move to preserve the cultural heritage of the Indian art forms, the Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPICMACAY) organised a five-day workshop 'Sameeskha 2019’ in Amrita School of Arts and Sciences, Kochi, from January 14 to 19.

Over 500 students from Amrita College and Amrita Vidyalayam in Edapally and Perumbavoor participated in the programme. The event featured mentoring and lecture demonstration workshop coordinated by Unni Variar, coordinator of SPICMACAY, and U Krishnakumar, director of Amrita School of Arts and Sciences.

Fifteen-hour training was given to students in Hindustani music, Carnatic music, clay modelling, puppetry, traditional Kerala mural painting, mohiniyattam, kathakali, kuchipudi, bharatanatyam, kathak, tabla and kalarippayattu.

The demonstrative classes are guided by artists such as Amjad Ali Khan, Vivek Moozhikkulam, C S Jayaram, Deepti Parol, Debjaya Sarkar, FACT Jayadeva Varma, Anupama Suresh, Sreevidya Angara Sinha, Sumit S Naik, N K Vinod and Rajeev Pulavar. Vallabhatta Kalari offered training on martial arts. Each student could opt any one of the art forms and persuade their training. They were divided into two groups and given three hours training in the forenoon and afternoon.

For Jayalakshmi J, a second semester MCA student of Amrita who had learned classical dance, this programme has given her an opportunity to learn a different art form through Sameeksha 2019. “The overwhelming responses from the students after Sameeksha 2018 prompted us to organise the workshop in a splendid manner this time. Artists from different parts of the country stayed in the campus imparting knowledge in a Gurukulam model," said U Krishnakumar. “The commitment and uncompromised discipline maintained by SPICMACAY attracted me to it. Like last time, we wanted to give training in 14 art forms. However, we could arrange only 12 of them."

SPICMACAY, a non-political nationwide voluntary movement, has given a unique opportunity for students with the aim of promoting classical music, dance and folk arts among the youth to make them more aware of Indian heritage.

At the workshop, clay modelling was a major art form which the majority of students opted. Initially, the basic principles of clay modelling were taught to the students. While spinning clay, your mind and body are in sync. This is why doctors suggest clay therapy as a proven method for physical and mental health. The excitement and enthusiasm of the students have made my job easy,” said C S Jayaram, a clay modelling instructor and professor of Amrita School of Arts and Sciences.

As a special gesture, each teacher gave an individual performance of Hindustani and Carnatic music, kuchipudi, mohiniyattam and kathak on the five days.