Home Cities Kochi

Management guide to inspiring thoughts

Filled with attractive images, the book has umpteen thought-provoking lines from distinguished leaders who have been the torchbearers for billions.

Published: 21st January 2019 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Many of us might have gone through those nerve-wracking phases of confronting 'tests of our life.' When a competitive exam you appeared went south, all you longed for is a source of comfort and inspiration. It cannot get any worse when your friend who sponsors your 'daily dose of positivity' is equally stressed. Fret not, 555 Food For Thought', an anthology of motivational quotes compiled by corporate trainer T K Raman, will be there to guide you from here on.

Filled with attractive images, the book has umpteen thought-provoking lines from distinguished leaders who have been the torchbearers for billions. "It is a humble attempt to highlight the important life-messages from stalwarts who have selflessly guided the world," says T K Raman, who wrote 'Design your Desires,' a management guide in 2014.

The book features the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi, A P J Abdul Kalam, Albert Einstein, Rabindranath Tagore and many among others. The book designed in a way that the reader won't find uninspiring volumes of principles and pieces of advice. Instead, it has given in a sharp, to-the-point manner.  

Alphonse Kannanthanam, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism, has written the foreword of the book. The writer has also set an example by earmarking the proceeds of the sales of the book for charity.

The first edition of the book published by The Institute for Leadership Training (TILT) in May 2018 is available for Rs 350.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp