Management guide to inspiring thoughts

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Many of us might have gone through those nerve-wracking phases of confronting 'tests of our life.' When a competitive exam you appeared went south, all you longed for is a source of comfort and inspiration. It cannot get any worse when your friend who sponsors your 'daily dose of positivity' is equally stressed. Fret not, 555 Food For Thought', an anthology of motivational quotes compiled by corporate trainer T K Raman, will be there to guide you from here on.

Filled with attractive images, the book has umpteen thought-provoking lines from distinguished leaders who have been the torchbearers for billions. "It is a humble attempt to highlight the important life-messages from stalwarts who have selflessly guided the world," says T K Raman, who wrote 'Design your Desires,' a management guide in 2014.

The book features the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi, A P J Abdul Kalam, Albert Einstein, Rabindranath Tagore and many among others. The book designed in a way that the reader won't find uninspiring volumes of principles and pieces of advice. Instead, it has given in a sharp, to-the-point manner.

Alphonse Kannanthanam, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism, has written the foreword of the book. The writer has also set an example by earmarking the proceeds of the sales of the book for charity.

The first edition of the book published by The Institute for Leadership Training (TILT) in May 2018 is available for Rs 350.