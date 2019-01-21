New Britfort Academy comes up at Kaloor

Home Cities Kochi

The new Britfort Academy located at Kaloor was inaugurated on Saturday by K T Jaleel, Minister for Higher Education.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The new Britfort Academy located at Kaloor was inaugurated on Saturday by K T Jaleel, Minister for Higher Education. Hibi Eden MLA presided over the function in which Noushad Nilgris welcomed the guests. Justice P Mohandas, councillor P M Haris, PRCI director Sunil Kunnath and The New Indian Express GM P Vishnu Kumar delivered felicitation speeches.

The new academy is fully equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and has a unique learning-conducive ambience to ensure effective achievement of course objectives on offer. In his inaugural address, the minister said, “Language is key to one’s career growth, thinking and perception formation.”  

The academy, which started functioning at Fort Kochi in 2015, has emerged   as the No 1 residential academy in India to provide quality-ensured and outcome-based training for communicative mastery in English language, professional advancements and excellent IELTS score.

