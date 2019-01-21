Home Cities Kochi

Set targets in your minds for life, Prabhu Chawla tells IAS aspirants

The capability to understand personalities is thus an essential attribute of a successful career in the IAS.

Published: 21st January 2019 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

Prabhu Chawla addresses the #Mentortalks function at St Albert’s College in Kochi on Sunday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Delivering a motivational talk to IAS aspirants at St Albert’s College,  ‘#Mentortalks’, on Sunday, Prabhu Chawla, editorial director, The New Indian Express, exhorted young students to set targets for life within their minds and to be mentally clear about personal goals to be successful.

He recalled the turbulent history of the country, especially the terrors of the partition that he experienced first-hand, and the tribulations a population divided on religious lines faced in those days.

Chawla urged the students not to join the IAS just to be promoted, enjoy a soft life with perks and privileges, and then retire, but to make a difference to the common man in the country through effective on-ground administration of the country by being an effective service provider to the common man.
He attributed the success he achieved in his life to an indefatigable attitude that urged him to seek responsibilities. Being content in the chair is not enough, you must be able to say that you have done all that you have been asked of, and now need something new to do, he said.

“Team spirit is another cornerstone of a successful career, and one needs to take the team along. As regards targets, never make promises that cannot be delivered, but maintain a fine balance and never say no to any task. IAS officers faced the challenge of having a whole spectrum of personalities, from across the length and breadth of the country as their bosses throughout their careers,” said Chawla.  

The capability to understand personalities is thus an essential attribute of a successful career in the IAS. While in an earlier age, IAS officers did their probations by serving in villages where they stayed over, studying day-to-day administrative problems, finding effective solutions at ground level, maintaining a diary of events, and learning by experience, such a system is not being followed off late.

“Consequently, politicians and the IAS were just coming together to keep the country going. Innovation in implementing policies and plans into action was not happening since the officers just don’t know what to do. If you go with a mind to do the job given to you, and not be distracted by the red beacons and flashing lights, you can be the panacea for this nation’s problems,” he added.

Around 60 civil service aspirants participated in the talk. After his talk, he also responded to the queries of the students. Fr Sherin Chemmayath, assistant manager, St Albert’s College, made the introductory remarks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp