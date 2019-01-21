Set targets in your minds for life, Prabhu Chawla tells IAS aspirants

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Delivering a motivational talk to IAS aspirants at St Albert’s College, ‘#Mentortalks’, on Sunday, Prabhu Chawla, editorial director, The New Indian Express, exhorted young students to set targets for life within their minds and to be mentally clear about personal goals to be successful.

He recalled the turbulent history of the country, especially the terrors of the partition that he experienced first-hand, and the tribulations a population divided on religious lines faced in those days.

Chawla urged the students not to join the IAS just to be promoted, enjoy a soft life with perks and privileges, and then retire, but to make a difference to the common man in the country through effective on-ground administration of the country by being an effective service provider to the common man.

He attributed the success he achieved in his life to an indefatigable attitude that urged him to seek responsibilities. Being content in the chair is not enough, you must be able to say that you have done all that you have been asked of, and now need something new to do, he said.

“Team spirit is another cornerstone of a successful career, and one needs to take the team along. As regards targets, never make promises that cannot be delivered, but maintain a fine balance and never say no to any task. IAS officers faced the challenge of having a whole spectrum of personalities, from across the length and breadth of the country as their bosses throughout their careers,” said Chawla.

The capability to understand personalities is thus an essential attribute of a successful career in the IAS. While in an earlier age, IAS officers did their probations by serving in villages where they stayed over, studying day-to-day administrative problems, finding effective solutions at ground level, maintaining a diary of events, and learning by experience, such a system is not being followed off late.

“Consequently, politicians and the IAS were just coming together to keep the country going. Innovation in implementing policies and plans into action was not happening since the officers just don’t know what to do. If you go with a mind to do the job given to you, and not be distracted by the red beacons and flashing lights, you can be the panacea for this nation’s problems,” he added.

Around 60 civil service aspirants participated in the talk. After his talk, he also responded to the queries of the students. Fr Sherin Chemmayath, assistant manager, St Albert’s College, made the introductory remarks.