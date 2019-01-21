Toc H Public School celebrates Annual Day

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Toc H Public School in Vyttila celebrated its 41st annual day the other day. In the function held at Toc H Indoor Stadium, Vijay Sakhare, Inspector General of Police, Kochi Range, was the chief guest.

National award-winning actor Salim Kumar was the guest of honour. Playback singer Amrutha Suresh was the celebrity guest. Dr Suresh Kumar, professor of Department of Neurology, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences was the parent representative for the function.

In commemoration of the 90th-anniversary celebrations of Akhila Kerala Balajanasakhyam, the Toc H unit of Balajanasakhyam encrypted a manuscript magazine in Malayalam comprising the writings and drawings of students. The same was unveiled by Amrutha Suresh in the function.

The students exhibited various entertainment programmes during the annual day celebrations. The general theme of all events was related to the recent floods in Kerala which devastated the decorum, economy and land structure.

Toc H Public School secretary C S Varghese, treasurer M X Paul Vincent, directors K A Simon, M Mammen, K K Mathew, P J Joseph, N J Johnson, Madhu Cherian and Kurian Thomas, vice principals Molly Mathew and Meera Thomas, headmistress Sherley Grace John and Toc H Nursery School-in-charge Burnace Lopez attended the function.