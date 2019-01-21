You can’t tie this tongue

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first thing that grabs one attention at the Aspinwall House is the title ‘For, In Your Tongue I Cannot Fit - 100 Jailed Poets’. Based on a poem by the 14th-century Azerbaijani mystical poet Nesimi, Shilpa Gupta voices a set of thoughts of suppressed or censored poets dating back from the eighth century to the present.

The work expands on Shilpa’s investigations on a range of related subjects. “These primarily focus on political borderlines, on how they exist beyond maps to the invisible mechanisms of control and surveillance. Each piece is a page of poetry,” says the Mumbai-based artist. The black microphones suspended from the ceiling act more as a loudspeaker than an input device. They play verses, echoed by a chorus of its 99 counterparts.

Lasting over an hour going by a loop’s time, the verses are taken from poets across the world ranging from English, Spanish, Arabic, Russian, Azeri and Hindi. A chorus of voices shifts across space, forming an ongoing sequence of haunting recitals. All writers represented — some lived a few decades ago and others centuries ago — were imprisoned for expressing their thoughts or politics.

“The installation gives voice to their forced silence,” says the 43-year-old artist, who is an alumnus of JJ School of Arts, Mumbai. “The work brings attention to the fragility and vulnerability of our right to freedom of expression today. Throughout history, poets from across the world have been incarcerated for their work. Such unsettling instances continue.”

The oldest poet in Shilpa’s work hails from the eighth century while the youngest is Burmese writer Maung Saungkha who was arrested by the authorities in 2016 for writing a poem in which he facetiously claimed to have a tattoo of the President’s face on his genitals.

Shilpa points out that the sound installation enables these poems to be heard, thus providing these poets with a voice. “I became interested in the strength and power of the written (and spoken) word, and how those in power feared them,” she says.

Along with this work are a series of drawings and objects that reflect upon the lives of the poets. This includes a mouth cast in metal, a drawing made with thorns and tracings on paper around the body of the missing person. “Telling stories of deep conflict and endearment, the works explore the political and societal restrictions that seek to control and clamp both the imagination and the physical mobility of the poet,” Shilpa says.

The work is also relevant to present-day India amid a fast-changing political landscape. Shilpa’s installation offers a powerful reflection on the threat to freedom of expression from political forces. “Time and again, like where we are at today, voices of truth cause discomfort and stand truncated,” she notes.