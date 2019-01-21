Home Cities Kochi

You can’t tie this tongue

The work expands on Shilpa’s investigations on a range of related subjects.

Published: 21st January 2019 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first thing that grabs one attention at the Aspinwall House is the title ‘For, In Your Tongue I Cannot Fit - 100 Jailed Poets’. Based on a poem by the 14th-century Azerbaijani mystical poet Nesimi, Shilpa Gupta voices a set of thoughts of suppressed or censored poets dating back from the eighth century to the present.

The work expands on Shilpa’s investigations on a range of related subjects. “These primarily focus on political borderlines, on how they exist beyond maps to the invisible mechanisms of control and surveillance. Each piece is a page of poetry,” says the Mumbai-based artist. The black microphones suspended from the ceiling act more as a loudspeaker than an input device. They play verses, echoed by a chorus of its 99 counterparts.

Lasting over an hour going by a loop’s time, the verses are taken from poets across the world ranging from English, Spanish, Arabic, Russian, Azeri and Hindi. A chorus of voices shifts across space, forming an ongoing sequence of haunting recitals. All writers represented — some lived a few decades ago and others centuries ago — were imprisoned for expressing their thoughts or politics.

“The installation gives voice to their forced silence,” says the 43-year-old artist, who is an alumnus of JJ School of Arts, Mumbai. “The work brings attention to the fragility and vulnerability of our right to freedom of expression today. Throughout history, poets from across the world have been incarcerated for their work. Such unsettling instances continue.”

The oldest poet in Shilpa’s work hails from the eighth century while the youngest is Burmese writer Maung Saungkha who was arrested by the authorities in 2016 for writing a poem in which he facetiously claimed to have a tattoo of the President’s face on his genitals.

Shilpa points out that the sound installation enables these poems to be heard, thus providing these poets with a voice. “I became interested in the strength and power of the written (and spoken) word, and how those in power feared them,” she says.

Along with this work are a series of drawings and objects that reflect upon the lives of the poets. This includes a mouth cast in metal, a drawing made with thorns and tracings on paper around the body of the missing person. “Telling stories of deep conflict and endearment, the works explore the political and societal restrictions that seek to control and clamp both the imagination and the physical mobility of the poet,” Shilpa says.

The work is also relevant to present-day India amid a fast-changing political landscape. Shilpa’s installation offers a powerful reflection on the threat to freedom of expression from political forces. “Time and again, like where we are at today, voices of truth cause discomfort and stand truncated,” she notes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aspinwall House Kochi Muziris Biennale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp