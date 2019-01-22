After two years, FACT gets a full-time CMD

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a hiatus of two years, Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) is getting a full-time chairman and managing director with the appointment of Kishore Rungta. Kishore, serving as the Director (Finance) at Electronics Corporation of India, will assume charge on January 23.

The post of CMD was held by various officers as additional charge, starting from A B Khare, CMD of Madras Chemicals, S K Lohani, Joint Secretary in the Finance Ministry, and Manoj Mishra, CMD at National Fertilisers.

The last full head at FACT, Jaiveer Srivastava, was removed from the post by the Fertiliser Ministry in November 2016.