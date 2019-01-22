Loving dad creates a ‘Sundari’ autorickshaw, inspired by Mohanlal's Aye Auto, for son

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Sundari’ is just like her name. Cute, dressed in yellow and black with a garland of marigold flowers, weighing about 60 kg with an ability to carry 150 kg, she indeed possesses immense strength. Moreover, she is ahead of her contemporaries, being equipped with hi-tech facilities. ‘Sundari’, a fully-functional mini autorickshaw, is none other than the brainchild of Arun Kumar Purushothaman.

When five-year-old Madhav Krishna, Arun’s son demanded an auto after having seen the famous 90’s Mohanlal-starrer ‘Aye Auto’, Arun immediately agreed. Creating a vehicle with his bare hands would be no difficult task for the man who won the State Award when he was 15 for the working model of a JCB. “I use to make miniature automobiles till Class X. Later, I didn’t have time as I had to focus on studies,” says Arun Kumar. The engineering aspirant, clearly gifted with a knack in physics, chemistry, and mathematics, however, had to resort to pursuing Nursing as securing a job quick was a priority back then.

“When my son was nine months old, he asked for a car priced at Rs 16,000. Creating one struck me immediately; The happiness gained is incomparable to buying one,” Arun continues. When Madhav turned one, Arun gifted him his jeep, fully functional, and solely made by Arun. And his three-year-old daughter Kesini Krishna received a bike. Born into a family of carpenters, Arun’s gift includes inheriting hands that can create magic. The innate ability to put raw materials together and breathe life into it is no mean feat. His grandfather was insistent that young Arun learns the ropes.

His latest baby, ‘Sundari’, powered by a 24 Volt DC motor and 24 Volt battery has a Sundirect dish as her main body. The base, an old stove that was flattened. With a wiper functioning on a 12 Volt DC mechanism, headlights, first-aid box, slots for pen-drives and memory cards, the auto is truly a marvel to the eye.

Brakes that perform as per the cycle disc brake mechanism, a speaker made from a watch box and tyres made of wood and resoling tyre material, ‘Sundari’ could even be better than the original-sized autorickshaws out there. Arun, who had filmed every stage of its making, is surprised at the attention the video has garnered. Comprising various angles of the auto with his kids enacting the scene between Mohanlal and Rekha, the video also includes Arun’s detailed explanation on its making. “I never expected such widespread attention. I received business calls pertaining to the auto, but this was made for my kids and I’ve no intention to sell it,” says Arun.

The staff nurse at Government District Hospital, Idukki, has now received offers to let his auto and kids act in a movie titled ‘Pravajakan Prabhakaran Pillai’ under the banner of Thazhathuveetil Films, directed by Jeevan M V and produced by N Gopalakrishnan. “They’ve also included me in their Art department,” says an excited Arun.

When Arun was younger, he yearned for a pedal-cycle. With no means to buy one, he has to be content watching other kids ride theirs. One fine day, his mother brought home a broken bicycle and asked his father to create one for little Arun. With the makeshift cycle, Arun scoured fields and streets, much to the envy of the other kids. Years later, history has repeated. Like father, like son.