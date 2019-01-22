Home Cities Kochi

Backdoor appointments in KSRTC won’t be accepted: Kerala Public Service Commission

PSC made the observation in response to a batch of petitions filed by candidates, who alleged delay in the appointment despite getting service memo.

Published: 22nd January 2019 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 07:40 AM

KSRTC, bus, Karnataka bus

Image of a KSRTC bus used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Shadab Akhtar Rabbani)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that engaging empanelled conductors in the service is illegal and such backdoor entries will not be sustained when appointments are brought within its purview. 

PSC made the observation in response to a batch of petitions filed by candidates, who alleged delay in the appointment despite getting service memo. The Kerala PSC Act clearly says the Corporation may consult the PSC on all matters relating to the methods of recruitment of the officers other than Chief Executive Officer or General Manager and Chief Accounts Officer.

The Service Rules also state the temporary appointees should not be preferred over the candidates advised by the PSC.  

The provision further states a person appointed and discharged from service after the admissible period, shall not be re-appointed to the same post by the same appointing authority, except when fresh candidates are not available through employment exchange.  

