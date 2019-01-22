Beyond impossibilities: Disability no deterrent for this Kochi girl

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: There are some days when we feel blue and most of us watch Nick Vujicic or Marc Elliot videos to get inspired. The truth is that all of us are an inspiration but most of us tend to go to our self-imposed exile and refuse to see past our flaws. Meet Noor Jaleela, who sees past impossibilities and inspires people. She is another example of how a disability does not act as a deterrent in success.

The Kozhikode based 17-year-old, born without hands below her elbow and legs below the knee is not just a speaker but also a painter, violinist and a singer. In addition, she is an active social worker and donates to various organisations, working with children with mental and physical disabilities.A soul with numerous dreams asserts that constant dedication can fetch you anything. "I always had the persistence to learn new things. I consider my disability as a blessing and try to be above it. My ultimate aim is to become a civil service officer. I want to become an icon who speaks for the rights of disabled individuals. I dream about having my own house. Visiting NASA and climbing Everest is also there in my bucket list," says Noor.

Noor Jaleela

Despite the difficulties, the budding artist started painting as a time pass and mastered it with own efforts. "I started scribbling with a pencil at a very young age. I surpassed my limits by figuring out a way to hold the brush without my hands. It gradually developed through various school competitions. My father sent me to a painting class when I was in class V. Though it lasted only for a short duration, I managed to learn about different paintings from there," said Noor Jaleela.

Her first painting exhibition 'Swapnachithra,' organised by 'Dream of Us', an NGO working with children with disabilities, at Kozhikode Lalitha Kala Akademi Art Gallery in December 2017, featured two of her paintings. Later, she participated in the Kunnamangalam Fest and presented her paintings along with performing at cultural events. "I'm going to be a part of another exhibition by Dream of Us in the coming February. Three of my paintings will be in the exhibition at the Akademi," said Noor.

Similarly, she learned violin by finding her own way as part of her academics. "I started playing the violin at Class VII as part of the curriculum. But the beginning wasn't easy. I played it like a cello by holding it downwards. I tied the bow by using a hairband. Now I can easily manage the instrument," said Noor who studies at Auxilium Navjyothi Higher Secondary School, Kunnamangalam.

The budding artist credits her family for everything she achieved so far. "I was born at Kozhikode Medical college. By seeing my condition, the doctor was a bit hesitant to share the reality. But my parents didn't have a doubt. Even my small movements have made them happy. They kept prompting me to confront the challenges and made me what I am today," she said.

Noor's father Abdul Kareem works as an electrical contractor besides managing a few businesses. Her mother Asmabi has graduated in Chemistry from Maharaja's College, Ernakulam. Her elder sister Ayisha is currently pursuing BDS.

The artist's story was included in writer Subhash Chandran's 'Padapusthakam,' and Noor had the opportunity to launch the book. She also performed with singer K S Chithra and musician Stephen Devassy. "Along with continuing my hobbies and academics, I am planning to organise a solo painting exhibition soon," she said.